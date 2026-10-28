Lost Money On Yiren Digital Ltd. Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 44.05% Stock Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation centers on the October 12, 2026 news about Yiren Digital Ltd.; investors with losses may have potential claims to recover them

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yiren Digital Ltd. ("Yiren" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about Yiren Digital Ltd. on October 12, 2026.

If you lost money on Yiren Digital Ltd. securities, share your Yiren Digital Ltd. loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.

Yiren Digital Ltd. investigation at a glance



Date of disclosure: October 12, 2026

Share price decline: $0.44 per share, or 44.05% Closing price: $0.56 on October 12, 2026



What happened?

On October 12, 2026, Yiren announced Ning Tang, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, had been subject to criminal compulsory measures in connection with an investigation involving certain affiliates of the Company's controlling shareholder.

On this news, Yiren stock fell $0.44 or 44.05%, to close at $0.56 on October 12, 2026.

"Yiren Digital Ltd. shares dropped 44.05% after it was disclosed on October 12, 2026 that Yiren announced that Ning Tang, its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, had been subject to criminal compulsory measures in connection with an investigation involving certain affiliates of the Company's controlling shareholder. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

What should Yiren Digital Ltd. investors do now?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of Yiren Digital Ltd. investors. Investors who lost money can visit the Yiren Digital Ltd. investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Questions and answers about the Yiren Digital Ltd. investigation

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased Yiren Digital Ltd. securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the Yiren Digital Ltd. investigation affects them.

What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the Yiren Digital Ltd. investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Yiren Digital Ltd., investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so Yiren Digital Ltd. investors pay no attorneys' fees up front. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses come only from a recovery, if there is one, and require court approval.

Information for whistleblowers

Anyone with non-public information about Yiren Digital Ltd. should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Yiren Digital Ltd. investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Yiren Press Release

Yiren Digital Ltd. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz



Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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