Zar Introduces Durapresstm Technology: Less In The Way, More In The Moment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zar introduces the Nicotine AirPouch, featuring its DuraPressTM technology. At less than 1mm thick, this ultra-discreet pouch delivers faster release and less gum sting. For those seeking instant and pure focus, Zar eliminates physical and social friction, offering a smarter, precision-crafted tool for instant and uninterrupted focus.









MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zar, a premium high-performance bio-hacking brand, applies its DuraPressTM technology to the Zar Nicotine AirPouch for consumers. Designed for modern achievers, Zar serves as an instant tool for uninterrupted focus without physical or social friction.

Brand Background

Founded on the principle of“Beating Impossible,” Zar merges advanced delivery science with high-energy minimalism. Engineered to disappear completely under the lip, it delivers instant focus with zero smoke, zero odor, and zero visual presence. You can lock in across a tense boardroom table without anyone across from you noticing, steady your thoughts before stepping into the spotlight, or stay in the center of the party without ever slipping away. Zar's mission is to become the gold standard for“Invisible Edge” performance gear. By removing both physical and social friction, Zar gives high-achievers an unfair advantage that operates entirely in plain sight.









Powered by DuraPressTM: Core Advantages of the Zar AirPouch.

Zar is not just a pouch, it is a precision-engineered delivery system. At less than 1mm thick, the DuraPressTM Micro-Matrix enables faster release than traditional powder pouches. By stripping away the unnecessary mass of dry powder, Zar eliminates the diffusion barrier that slows down absorption in conventional products. The result is a seamless, instant connection that sits flush against the gums for less-distraction performance.

No Bulge. No Wait.

The ultra-discreet form factor sits flush against the gums, with no lip bulge and less distraction. Traditional pouches create a bulky physical“wall” between you and your focus. Zar removes that wall entirely. Users experience instant“lock-in” without anyone knowing they are using a nicotine pouch, making it the ideal choice for boardrooms, open offices, and social settings. This provides a highly concentrated 30-minute window of peak focus, delivering rapid onset without a sudden crash or steep drop-off.

Less Gum Sting. No Salty Aftertaste

The pH-balanced formula minimizes gum irritation, while powderless engineering eliminates the salty aftertaste common with higher-pH traditional powder pouches (pH>8.5). Users get pure, natural taste without the salty aftertaste or gum discomfort that often accompanies prolonged use.

Applicable Scenarios



The Deep Work Session: Maintain an extended flow state during complex coding or creative sprints, where uninterrupted focus is essential for peak output.

The High-Stakes Conversation: Stay sharp and calm during a pitch without visible use, projecting confidence while maintaining lock-in state. The Demanding Commute: Get a quick energy and focus boost during a long or demanding commute, where discreet use and mouth comfort matter and traditional pouches may feel distracting.



Market Impact

The nicotine pouch market is rapidly evolving, with users seeking cleaner, faster, and more discreet options. Current conventional options force trade-offs between speed, comfort, and social invisibility. Zar eliminates these compromises. By combining bio-hacking principles with DuraPressTM technology, Zar positions the nicotine pouch not as a cessation tool, but as performance gear for the modern achiever. For the discreet elite who are frustrated by lip bulge and slow onset, Zar offers a more professional and socially invisible solution.

Availability

Purchase Channel: Official website at zarpouch.com

Follow Zar: Instagram @zar.pouch, X @zarpouch, Youtube @Zar AirPouch

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