TRX Options Launch On Blockchain, Expanding Global Access To The TRON Ecosystem

GENEVA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), welcomes the launch of TRX options on Blockchain.com, a global leader in crypto services for retail and institutional users. Available through the Blockchain.com Trading Account in eligible jurisdictions, the launch provides simplified access to TRX, the native utility token of the TRON network.

Blockchain.com is bringing access to TRX options into its consumer app, simplifying the user experience around a product category that has traditionally involved more complex workflows. The product is available to eligible users in supported jurisdictions, subject to applicable law and regulatory requirements.

“The launch of TRX options on Blockchain.com expands access to the TRON ecosystem through one of the industry's most established global platforms,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.“Blockchain.com has played a longstanding role in bringing digital assets to a broad user base, and this launch gives users another way to gain exposure to the wider TRON ecosystem through a familiar platform.”

TRON is one of the world's most active blockchain networks with more than 411 million total user accounts, 15 billion transactions and a cumulative transfer volume exceeding $30 trillion. More than $94 billion in circulating USDT is issued on the network, demonstrating TRON's leading role in global stablecoin settlement activity.

“We're making digital asset products easier to access and navigate within the familiar, intuitive user experience of the Blockchain.com app,” said Taro Ugen, VP of Consumer at Blockchain.com.“TRX was a natural addition for our new options offering lineup given the scale of the TRON network, its global user base and its established role in fueling the TRON blockchain.”

The launch follows a series of milestones expanding institutional access to the TRON ecosystem this year, including the debut of the Canary Staked TRX ETF (TRXS), the first U.S. staked TRX ETF; native TRX staking and TRC-20 asset custody through Anchorage Digital; the launch of Hamilton Lane's tokenized Senior Credit Opportunities Fund (HLSCOPE) on TRON through Securitize; and the inclusion of TRX in the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index. Together, these developments have expanded the range of institutional infrastructure and products providing access to the broader TRON ecosystem.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of October 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 411 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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