Mountain Refuge Yields New Horned Toad As Lowland Plantations Spread

Life aspect of (A) the male holotype (GEP a536) and (B) the female paratype (GEP a532) of Boulenophrys yunxiaoensis sp.

GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A newly described horned toad from isolated montane forests in southeastern China highlights how habitat fragmentation can turn upland refugia into last strongholds for endemic amphibians. The species, Boulenophrys yunxiaoensis sp. nov., is known only from high-elevation subtropical evergreen broad-leaved forest around Mt. Wushan in Yunxiao County, Fujian Province. Its discovery combines morphological diagnosis with molecular phylogenetic evidence and documents a narrow-range taxon confined to mountain streams and leaf litter. The finding also shows that expanding lowland loquat plantations have severely reduced surrounding habitat, isolating the new species in upland remnants. This case underscores the conservation value of small, fragmented mountain habitats and the need to survey them before further land-use change erases undocumented biodiversity.

Asian horned toads of the genus Boulenophrys are a species-rich group in subtropical and tropical mainland East Asia, with 84 recognized species and new taxa still being described. Most members have poor dispersal abilities and narrow ecological niches, so their populations are often small, fragmented, and geographically restricted. Fujian Province has complex mountain terrain and is increasingly recognized as an underestimated center of Boulenophrys diversity; seven species had been confirmed there, five described only in recent years. Yet rapid landscape change, especially agricultural expansion in lowlands, threatens to sever connections among montane populations. Based on these challenges, in-depth research on isolated montane refugia and their endemic amphibians is needed.

Researchers from Guangdong Polytechnic of Environmental Protection Engineering, the Chengdu Institute of Biology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Natural History Museum of Guangxi described the new species in Asian Herpetological Research, published (DOI: 10.3724/ahr.2095-0357.2026.0030 ) 04 June 2026. The team collected six specimens at Mt. Wushan, Heping Township, Yunxiao County, Zhangzhou City, Fujian Province, China, and integrated morphological comparisons with phylogenetic analyses of mitochondrial 16S ribosomal RNA (16S rRNA) and cytochrome c oxidase subunit I (COI) gene fragments. The species is named Boulenophrys yunxiaoensis sp. nov.

The new taxon is a small horned toad: five adult males measured 31.2–34.5 mm in snout–vent length (SVL), and the single adult female measured 40.2 mm. It has a distinct tympanum with a clear tympanic margin, vomerine ridges without vomerine teeth, dorsolateral ridges, rough and highly granular dorsal skin, and a small horn-like tubercle on the upper eyelid. Dense tubercles bearing conical spines cover the throat, chest, belly, ventral thighs, and cloacal region; toes have rudimentary webbing and no lateral fringes; breeding males have a single nuptial pad with dense nuptial spines and a subgular vocal sac. Molecular analyses recovered the six specimens as a distinct monophyletic lineage with maximum support (bootstrap support [BS] = 100, Bayesian posterior probability [BPP] = 1.00). It nests alongside B. dongli, B. hungtai, B. insularis, B. meihuanontis, and B. raoping but differs from each in stable diagnostic traits, including vomerine ridges, vomerine teeth, tympanic margin, dorsolateral ridges, ventral conical spines, hindlimb length, and toe webbing. The surveys also recorded B. sanningensis at Mt. Wushan, a new locality record.

The team also notes unresolved relationships among close congeners, with low support and unstable topologies, but morphological and molecular evidence jointly supports species status.

The authors said the discovery is less about a single frog than about what its isolation reveals. They said the Yunxiao horned toad survives in a cool, forested upland refuge surrounded by converted lowlands, a pattern repeated across montane“sky islands” in the region. They said the species' narrow elevational range and dependence on undisturbed forest and clean mountain streams make it highly exposed to stochastic events and climate pressure. They said that protecting the refuge, restoring corridors to nearby highland forests, and expanding surveys should be urgent priorities before similar lineages disappear undocumented.

The study has implications for land-use planning and amphibian conservation in southeastern China. Because Boulenophrys yunxiaoensis is known only from 770–900 m above sea level at its type locality, the authors provisionally assess it as Data Deficient (DD) under International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List criteria, while identifying habitat degradation and fragmentation as primary threats. Conservation actions should protect subtropical evergreen broad-leaved forest, maintain stream quality and leaf-litter microhabitats, and avoid further conversion of lowland corridors that once connected upland populations. The results also argue for biodiversity surveys of other isolated mountain refugia in Fujian and neighboring regions. Such surveys can guide plantation expansion away from sensitive corridors and help managers prioritize highland forest remnants for protection.

References

DOI

10.3724/ahr.2095-0357.2026.0030

Original Source URL



Funding information

Youth Innovative Talents Program of Guangdong Colleges and Universities (2024KQNCX316); Project of Guangdong Innovation Team for the Higher-educational Institution (2024KCXTD078); Biological Resources Programme, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS-TAX-24-052).

Lucy Wang

BioDesign Research

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