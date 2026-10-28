FCMA SPV Fills First Vehicle In Five-Part Series As SPV 2 Opens

SPV 1 is fully subscribed and SPV 2 is now open.

The FCMA SPV series: SPV 1 closed, SPV 2 open now, SPV 3 to 5 to come.

Bespoke capital structuring for sophisticated investors.

A strong start for the FCMA SPV series: SPV 1 is fully allocated and closed, and the second of five vehicles is now open to eligible investors.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FCMA SPV today announced that SPV 1, the first vehicle in its five-part SPV series, is fully allocated and closed, marking a strong start for the series. SPV 2, the second vehicle, is now open to eligible investors.The milestone is an important step in FCMA SPV's plan to build the series in carefully managed stages.A series built in stagesFCMA SPV designed the series as five vehicles issued one after another. Each vehicle has the same cap and is offered on its own terms, and allocations are confirmed in date order. A vehicle opens only once the one before it has closed. With SPV 1 now complete, the focus moves to SPV 2, and SPV 3 is due to open when SPV 2 closes."Filling SPV 1 is a big moment for the whole team, and we're grateful to every investor who took part," said Kevin Hall, Chief Executive Officer of FCMA SPV. "It shows there is real appetite for a clear structure, honest language and proper reporting. We're taking exactly the same approach into SPV 2, and we're excited to build on this momentum."Structure, administration and reportingFCMA SPV gives private clients and family offices structuring and reporting support, with the vehicles administered by UCAT Services Limited as independent trustee. Every engagement starts with a candid look at investor suitability, and ongoing reporting covers capital that the SPV places with its independent trading counterparty.Who the series is forThe SPV series is for UK persons who are certified high-net-worth individuals (Article 48) or self-certified sophisticated investors (Article 50A) under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005. Anyone else must not act on this announcement. Eligible investors can find more information at fcmaspv after completing the investor-category confirmation.Important informationThis announcement is not an offer or an invitation to invest. FCMA Consultancy Ltd and FCMA SPV Ltd are not authorised or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The investments described are unregulated, illiquid and non-transferable, and they are not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme or the Financial Ombudsman Service. Capital is at risk and past performance is not a guide to future performance.About FCMA SPVFCMA SPV is the SPV series held by FCMA Consultancy Ltd and administered by UCAT Services Limited as independent trustee. FCMA Consultancy Ltd is an independent private capital advisory practice (company number 17047272, registered in England and Wales). Registered office: Innovation Centre, Highfield Drive, Churchfields, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN38 9UH. Private markets · Governance · Reporting.

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FCMA SPV Fills First Vehicle in Five-Part Series as SPV 2 Opens News Provided By FCMA Consultancy Ltd October 28, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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