Kanva And Ink Intervention Join Forces To Help Individuals Overcome Barriers And Begin A New Chapter

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This partnership brings together non-laser tattoo removal technology and a mission-driven nonprofit dedicated to healing, opportunity, and second chances.

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kanva, a non-laser tattoo removal system, is proud to partner with Ink Intervention, a Colorado-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit helping individuals overcome barriers and move forward with their lives.Together, they share a mission to help people move beyond unwanted tattoos connected to difficult past experiences, including gang affiliations, trafficking, and abuse.By supporting Ink Intervention's work in providing laserless tattoo removal, Kanva is proud to be part of a path toward healing, renewed opportunity, and a fresh start.“We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to move forward without being defined by their past,” said Tara Seymour, Business Director at Kanva.“Our partnership with Ink Intervention represents something bigger than tattoo removal. It is about supporting the people doing meaningful work in their communities and helping individuals take steps toward a future they choose for themselves.”For Ink Intervention, tattoo removal is about more than changing what is visible on the skin. It is about helping remove barriers that can stand between a person and the opportunities they deserve.Ink Intervention co-founders Onica Kuhlmann and Brian Parsons bring extensive experience in corrections, leadership, and rehabilitation. Together, they are dedicated to empowering individuals, supporting reintegration, and helping people move forward toward new beginnings.“At Ink Intervention, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Through our partnership with Kanva, we're doing more than removing tattoos-we're removing barriers, restoring confidence, and helping individuals move forward toward a brighter future.”- Onica Kuhlmann, Founder, Ink InterventionThe partnership reflects a shared belief that a person's past should not determine their future. By bringing together innovative tattoo removal technology and a community-centered mission, Kanva and Ink Intervention aim to support meaningful change, one person at a time.Because sometimes, moving forward begins with removing what holds you back.About KanvaKanva brings a non-laser approach to tattoo removal, using a proprietary oscillating system and TEPRsoltreatment solution. Its technology offers an additional approach to tattoo removal by expanding the options available to professionals working with clients who want to remove unwanted ink. Learn more at .About Ink InterventionInk Intervention is a Colorado-based 501(c)(3) providing low to no-cost laser and laserless tattoo removal for justice-involved individuals with gang-related, racist, or antisocial tattoos, plus free removal of branding tattoos for survivors of domestic abuse and exploitation. Through community partners, clients also receive job training, placement, mental health care, addiction recovery, and financial support to reduce reoffending and rebuild lives. Fully funded by public support and grants. Learn more at .

Kristen Harlow

Rejuvatek Medical

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Kanva and Ink Intervention Join Forces to Help Individuals Overcome Barriers and Begin a New Chapter News Provided By Rejuvatek Medical October 28, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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