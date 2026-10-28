Knox Law Welcomes Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul S. Sellers

Paul S. Sellers

Veteran federal prosecutor with more than 40 felony trials to verdict joins the firm's Litigation practice, focusing on white-collar & federal criminal defense

- Paul Sellers, Counsel of Knox LawERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C. (Knox Law) is pleased to announce that Paul Sellers has joined the firm as Counsel. A trial attorney with more than a decade of courtroom litigation and criminal investigations experience, Sellers focuses his practice on criminal defense and civil litigation.Paul S. Sellers joins Knox Law from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, where he served as an Assistant United States Attorney for seven years. In that role, he prosecuted a wide range of federal matters, including financial fraud, healthcare fraud, drug trafficking conspiracies, human trafficking offenses, firearms violations, and organized crime. Before his federal service, he spent nearly five years as an Assistant District Attorney with the Erie County District Attorney's Office.As the U.S. Attorney's Office High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) attorney for Northwest Pennsylvania, Sellers coordinated and directed 35 to 40 law enforcement personnel from 13 federal, state, and municipal agencies. He also oversaw investigations and prosecutions in coordination with the FBI's Erie Area Gang Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Safe Streets Task Force. His work earned recognition from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the Law Enforcement Agency Directors of Western Pennsylvania. Most recently, he received the Inspector General's Award for Excellence in Promoting Quality, Safety, and Value in 2026.Across state and federal courts, Sellers has tried more than 40 felony cases to verdict, including homicides, financial fraud, drug deliveries resulting in death, and major drug conspiracies. His experience also includes civil litigation, employment law, and municipal government.“After years of prosecuting these complex matters and serving Western Pennsylvania, I look forward to applying my courtroom and trial experience on behalf of our clients. Individuals and entities facing the criminal process deserve an aggressive, skilled advocate who deeply understands the legal system, and I am happy to bring that perspective to Knox Law,” said Sellers.For businesses, executives, and individuals facing government investigations or criminal charges, Sellers offers a view of the process from the prosecutor's side of the table. He represents clients and organizations in criminal and civil matters, bringing the same trial-tested judgment to every stage of litigation.Sellers earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.S. from Patrick Henry College. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. To learn more about Paul S. Sellers and Knox Law, visit .About Knox Law:Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C., is a full-service law firm that has provided practical solutions to businesses, families, public entities, and nonprofits for over 65 years. Our practice areas include ADR Services, Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights, Business & Tax, Business Succession, Construction Law, Elder Law, Employee Benefits, Environmental Law, Estate Planning & Administration, Governmental Practice, Health Law, Intellectual Property & Technology, Labor & Employment, Litigation, Mergers & Acquisitions, Public Finance & Bonds, Real Estate, and Workers' Compensation.

Annika Cha

9Sail

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Knox Law Welcomes Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul S. Sellers News Provided By 9Sail October 28, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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