Announcing A New, Innovative, And Affordable Series Of Study Aids: The Field Guide Series In Mathematics.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Digital and Print versions are available with prices starting at $14.95.

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- (Sant Paul, MN) For 20 years, Textbook Media Press (TMP) published affordable digital and print textbooks and study aids for the college-level business curriculum. During that time, TMP content was used in over 1000 colleges and universities by hundreds of thousands of students. After selling its catalog of business titles to Sage Publishing, TMP is now applying its Textbook Media model to provide affordable textbooks and study aids for STEM courses.

To launch that effort, TMP has now published 18 publications for the math curriculum, including a new, innovative series of 13 publications called The Field Guide Series in Mathematics.

The Field Guide Series for Mathematics is authored by R.J. Swift, Mathematics Department Chair at Cal Pomona. Dr. Swift, who has previously published textbooks with TMP and other publishers.“I designed these affordable course guides as a coordinated collection of concise, visual resources designed to help readers learn mathematical structures, recognize them in context, practice using them, and understand the connections among related ideas”, noted Swift.“I chose to publish them with TMP because I knew they could deliver these useful tools in a variety of formats and at affordable prices.”

Each topic may be explored through a Field Guide, Field Cards, a Field Workbook, or an integrated Field Companion, allowing readers and instructors to choose the format that best suits how they want to learn:

Field Guide - Learn. Essential ideas, maps, methods, examples, warnings, and connections.

Field Cards - Recognize. Rapid identification, formulas, decision cues, and portable reference.

Field Workbook - Practice. Tailored calculation, investigation, explanation, and exploration.

Field Companion - Integrate. Learn, Recognize, and Practice combined by topic.

The Field Guide Series for Mathematics covers the following 13 topics:

Trigonometry

Integration Techniques and Infinite Series

Vectors

Div, Grad, Curl and the Integral Theorems

Ordinary Differential Equations

Combinatorics

Probability Distributions

Mathematical Statistics

Real Analysis

Complex Analysis

Calculus

Markov Chains

Matrices

For information on student options and prices:

For instructor information and review copies:

For follow-up information, contact Tom Doran, CEO at:

...

Tom Doran

Textbook Media Press

+1 651-210-1566

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Announcing a new, innovative, and affordable series of study aids: The Field Guide Series in Mathematics. News Provided By Textbook Media Press October 28, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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