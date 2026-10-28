BRIDGING THE GAP Documentary Comes To Porterville For Free Community Screening November 1

Filmmaker Dave Rosenberg presents the first episode of his documentary series, followed by a live Q&A with local community leader Taha Saleh

- Dave Rosenberg, Director BRIDGING THE GAP

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning filmmaker Dave Rosenberg will host a free screening of the first episode of his documentary series BRIDGING THE GAP on Sunday, November 1, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Galaxy Theatres Porterville, located at 631 N. Indiana Street in Porterville, California. The screening will be followed by a live Q&A moderated by Taha Saleh, a lifelong Porterville resident, local business owner, and candidate for Porterville City Council District 2. The event is open to the public and welcomes residents with differing political views to take part in a conversation about the divisions facing the country.

The three-part documentary follows Rosenberg and producer Susan Gorrell, two Americans on opposite sides of the political spectrum, as they travel across the United States over 23 days. Along the way, they speak with people from different backgrounds, including community leaders, public figures, and everyday Americans, to better understand how political differences shape relationships and whether those differences are as deep as they appear.

What begins as an examination of political polarization becomes a closer look at the people behind the opinions. Through personal stories and candid exchanges, the series challenges the idea that Americans with opposing beliefs have little in common.

"I made BRIDGING THE GAP because I believe we're not nearly as divided as we're led to believe," said Rosenberg. "After traveling across America and speaking with people from all walks of life, I discovered that beneath our political differences, we share many of the same hopes, fears, and dreams. My hope is that this screening reminds people that we don't have to agree with one another to care about one another. The bridge begins when we start listening again."

Through his longtime friendship with Taha Saleh, Rosenberg, who lives in Los Angeles, discovered Porterville and the community spirit at its heart. Bringing BRIDGING THE GAP to town puts the spotlight back on hardworking people in communities like Porterville and across the Valley, people who help build and feed this country and shape its future, yet whose voices too often go unheard. The two share a personal connection that reflects one of the film's central ideas: people do not need to agree on everything to maintain strong relationships or work toward shared goals.

An actor, writer, producer, and educator, Rosenberg has worked across tv, film, theater, and digital media. He wrote, produced, and starred in the independent feature THE REUNION, which won Best U.S. Showcase Feature Film at the 2021 SOHO International Film Festival. Cast member Cara Ronzetti also received the festival's Best Acting Performance in a Leading Role award. Rosenberg's other projects include the comedy web series ISMS.

BRIDGING THE GAP marks Rosenberg's film directorial debut. Joining him on the journey is Gorrell, Executive Director of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, whose opposing political views help shape the series. Their conversations, along with those they have with people across the country, offer a firsthand look at how Americans navigate disagreements in their daily lives.

The November 1 screening is free and open to everyone. Attendees will have an opportunity to watch the documentary and hear directly from Rosenberg about the experience of making the series.

EVENT INFORMATION

BRIDGING THE GAP – A Special Community Screening & Conversation

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Galaxy Theatres Porterville

631 N. Indiana Street, Porterville, CA 93257

Admission: Free and open to the public

Special Guests: Filmmaker Dave Rosenberg and community leader Taha Saleh

Program: Screening of the first episode of BRIDGING THE GAP, followed by a live Q&A moderated by Saleh

For more information about BRIDGING THE GAP and to view the official trailer, visit .

ABOUT BRIDGING THE GAP

BRIDGING THE GAP is a three-part documentary series directed by Dave Rosenberg and featuring producer Susan Gorrell. The project follows the two filmmakers, who hold opposing political views, on a 23-day journey across the United States. Through interviews and conversations with Americans from different backgrounds, the series examines the country's political divisions and the experiences people continue to share despite their differences.

Lisa Malcolm

Lynk PR

+1 818-296-9763

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BRIDGING THE GAP Documentary Comes to Porterville for Free Community Screening November 1 News Provided By Lynk PR October 28, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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