AIEO Introduces Six-Part AI Readiness Framework To Help Organizations Guide Employee AI Use

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New human-centred framework helps organizations understand existing AI adoption, establish practical policies and support responsible use.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIEO, an AI strategy and visibility agency, has introduced a six-part AI Readiness Framework to help organizations understand how employees are already using artificial intelligence and establish practical guidance for its use.The framework comes as AI adoption continues to grow in workplaces, often faster than organizations can establish clear expectations for employees. According to Gallup, 52% of US employees reported using AI at work at least a few times a year in the second quarter of 2026. Yet only 25% said their organization had communicated a clear plan or strategy for integrating AI into its operations.As employees increasingly turn to tools such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Gemini for research, writing, analysis and everyday tasks, organizations face questions about information security, human oversight, employee training and the appropriate role of AI in their work."AI adoption is happening whether organizations have developed a strategy for it or not," said Alex Varricchio, CEO and co-founder of AIEO. "We think the first step should be understanding what employees are already doing, what they're concerned about and where AI is actually helping. That gives organizations a much better starting point for deciding what comes next."A Six-Part Framework for Organizational AI ReadinessAIEO's framework identifies six areas organizations should consider when developing their approach to AI:1. Awareness: Understanding where employees are already using AI, what tools they're using and where opportunities or concerns exist.2. Language: Establishing shared terminology so employees can communicate clearly about AI-generated content, AI-supported work, human review and related concepts.3. Principles: Defining how AI use should reflect the organization's values, priorities and responsibilities, including where human judgment should remain central.4. Ownership: Identifying who is responsible for AI guidance, tool approvals, employee questions and decisions requiring additional oversight.5. Boundaries: Establishing practical expectations around approved tools, confidential information, appropriate uses and human review.6. Communication: Helping organizations explain their approach to AI clearly to employees, customers, partners and other stakeholders.Together, these six areas provide a structure for assessing current practices, identifying gaps and developing guidance that reflects the organization's people, culture and operations.Putting People Before TechnologyAIEO's approach encourages organizations to understand how employees work before investing in AI technology or introducing policies.Within the same organization, employees may have very different experiences with AI. Some may already be using it extensively, while others remain unfamiliar with the technology or have concerns about job security, environmental impacts and the ethical implications of AI use.Understanding these differences can help organizations develop more relevant training, establish appropriate boundaries and identify where AI-supported workflows could provide meaningful value."An AI policy is important, but it shouldn't be developed in isolation from the people who will be expected to follow it," said Varricchio. "The guidance needs to reflect the organization's actual work, its values and the situations employees encounter every day."Learn More About AI ReadinessAIEO explores the framework in greater detail in its new article, Your Employees Are Already Using AI. Is Your Organization Ready for It?About AIEOAIEO is an AI strategy and visibility agency helping organizations respond to the changing role of artificial intelligence inside their operations and across digital discovery.With a human-centred approach, AIEO helps organizations develop AI strategies, assess readiness, establish responsible-use policies, train employees and implement practical AI-supported tools and workflows. The agency also helps organizations strengthen their visibility and representation across AI-powered search and discovery platforms.AIEO works with organizations across Canada and the United States.Learn more at .

Alex Varricchio

AIEO | The AI Engine Optimization Agency

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AIEO Introduces Six-Part AI Readiness Framework to Help Organizations Guide Employee AI Use News Provided By AIEO October 28, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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