U.S. Food And Drug Administration Restores Access To Six Peptides

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EVEXIAS and FarmaKeio applaud the Trump Administration and HHS for restoring patient access to peptides and taking a stand against the gray market

- Dan DeNeui, CEO of EVEXIAS Health Solutions

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EVEXIAS Health Solutions and its pharmacy network, FarmaKeio, applaud President Donald J. Trump, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following the FDA's decision to exercise enforcement discretion for six peptides. The decision restores patient access to these therapies through licensed compounding pharmacies after restrictions first put in place in 2023.

“President Trump, Secretary Kennedy, and the team at HHS listened to patients and practitioners, took on the gray market, and stood up for the licensed pharmacies that do this work the right way,” said Dan DeNeui, Chief Executive Officer of EVEXIAS Health Solutions.“This is a meaningful step for patient care and medical freedom.”

As access returns, EVEXIAS and FarmaKeio urge patients to work with their providers and obtain peptides only through licensed compounding pharmacies. Products sold online as“research use only” or“not for human consumption,” while potentially less expensive, are not produced with the quality, sterility, and testing standards required of licensed pharmacies. The lack of these standards could produce medications that are adulterated with additional ingredients, sub- or super-potent, and present additional health risks.

Dan DeNeui, Dr. Terri DeNeui, and FarmaKeio pharmacy leaders are available for interviews on what the decision means for patients and providers, how to tell a licensed compounding pharmacy from a gray market seller, and what comes next for the peptides still under review.

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About EVEXIAS Health Solutions

EVEXIAS Health Solutions is a leader in hormone optimization, functional medicine, and proactive longevity care, helping practitioners move beyond symptom management toward precision, root-cause treatment. Through the proprietary EvexiPEL® Method, advanced diagnostics, and comprehensive clinical education, EVEXIAS equips a nationwide network of providers with the tools, training, and ongoing strategic support to deliver personalized, data-driven care with confidence and consistency. By combining clinical innovation, practitioner growth strategies, and education-first implementation, EVEXIAS helps improve patient outcomes, strengthen practice performance, and advance the future of integrative medicine. Learn more at .

About FarmaKeio

FarmaKeio is a pharmacy compounding and outsourcing partner specializing in customized medications, peptide therapies, and hormone optimization solutions for healthcare providers nationwide. Through advanced sterile and non-sterile compounding capabilities, nationwide distribution, and rigorous adherence to applicable quality standards, FarmaKeio helps practitioners deliver personalized therapies with speed, precision, consistency, and confidence. Its integrated model of innovation, scalable manufacturing support, and dependable fulfillment enables provider networks to expand access to advanced therapies while maintaining high standards for quality, potency, and reliability. By supporting personalized treatment at scale, FarmaKeio helps power the future of precision medicine. Learn more at .

Tripp Bushnell

EVEXIAS Health Solutions

+1 817-725-9677

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U.S. Food and Drug Administration Restores Access to Six Peptides News Provided By EVEXIAS Health Solutions October 28, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, U.S. Politics



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