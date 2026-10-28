South Africa Focuses On Enhanced Air Access And Visa Reforms To Drive Tourism Growth

MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, Oct 28 (IANS) South Africa must urgently improve its international air connectivity and streamline visa processing procedures to unlock the full economic potential of its tourism sector, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille stated on Wednesday.

In a keynote address delivered to delegates at the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) Tourism Leadership Conference, held at the Sun City Resort in the North West Province, de Lille highlighted the crucial role of public-private collaboration in dismantling long-standing structural bottlenecks.

The Minister outlined the framework of the government's flagship Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, a joint initiative designed to expand direct air routes, simplify visa regulations, amplify global destination marketing, diversify localised tourism offerings, and expand participation for historically marginalised communities across the nation, Xinhua News Agency reported.

South Africa has established an ambitious target to attract 15 million international visitor arrivals annually by 2030. However, de Lille emphasised that aggregate tourist numbers alone would not serve as the sole measure of success. The true impact of the industry, she noted, will be determined by job creation, the growth of small, medium, and micro-enterprises (SMMEs), economic spillover into rural areas, and the overall inclusivity of the national tourism ecosystem.

Echoing these priorities, TBCSA Chairperson Jerry Mabena urged policymakers to cultivate an investment-friendly environment alongside physical infrastructure upgrades. Mabena stressed that rural tourism enterprises urgently require broader market access, tailored financing models, and dependable basic utilities such as well-maintained road networks, reliable water supply, and stable power grids to participate meaningfully in sector growth.

Adding a global perspective, Najib Balala, Executive Vice President of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), called on South African authorities to optimise regional transport links across air, rail, and road networks, while modernising visa policies to elevate the country's competitiveness on the international stage.