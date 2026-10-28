Gujarat: 213 Medical Stores Inspected 25 Notices Issued Over NDPS Drug Sale Violations

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) Gujarat Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) inspected 213 medical stores and pharmacies across the state over a week to check compliance with regulations governing medicines linked to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with the Food and Drugs Department issuing 25 notices during the exercise.

The inspections were conducted between October 6 and 12 by the ANTF's various zones and its Surveillance headquarters in Gandhinagar, following instructions from the senior officials.

The exercise was aimed at preventing the illegal sale, storage and distribution of narcotic substances and NDPS-related medicines, as well as their misuse.

Officials examined compliance with applicable rules and procedures governing the sale and distribution of medicines at the establishments inspected.

Of the 213 medical stores and pharmacies checked, the Surveillance headquarters in Gandhinagar accounted for the highest number, at 64.

The Vadodara zone inspected 43 establishments, followed by the Rajkot zone with 36 and the Border zone with 32. The Ahmedabad zone inspected 23 medical stores and pharmacies, while the Surat zone covered 15.

During the operation, the Food and Drugs Department issued 25 notices for regulatory compliance, according to officials.

Of these, 11 were issued in the Ahmedabad zone, 10 in the Surat zone and four in the Surveillance headquarters zone in Gandhinagar.

The latest inspections follow previous statewide efforts to curb the misuse and illegal sale of narcotic and psychotropic medicines.

In July last year, Gujarat Police inspected 7,575 medical stores in a separate drive conducted with the Food and Drugs Control Administration, focusing on compliance with prescription requirements and restrictions on the sale of controlled medicines.

"Such inspections and surveillance would continue to prevent the illegal trade and misuse of narcotic substances and NDPS-related medicines across Gujarat," officials added.