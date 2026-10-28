WPL 2027 Auction: Happy With The Depth We've Built, Says MI Head Coach Luke Williams

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 28 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Luke Williams said the franchise had used the 2027Women's Premier League (WPL) auction to build depth around its retained core, adding that he was excited to see several young players get a chance to be a part of the league.

The two-time champions signed six uncapped Indian players at the auction held in Kochi on Wednesday. Shweta Sehrawat was bought for Rs 20 lakh, while Disha Kasat, Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal, Saanika Chalke and Akshita Bhagat came in for Rs 10 lakh each.

Delhi-based Shweta, UP Warriorz's lone retention in 2026 and a member of India's 2023 U-19 Women's T20 World Cup winning squad, drew a bidding battle between MI and Delhi Capitals before going for double her base price.

“Certainly. Obviously, with the retentions, we had a sort of solid core group that we were able to retain. So certainly today was about trying to add to the group, whether that's in the starting XI potentially, or if not, providing different options and coverage through the tournament, depending on what surfaces we play on and if there are any injuries or players out of form.

“So, really happy with the depth that we've built across different areas and really excited to work with some new players,” said Williams in the post-auction press conference.

The coach credited MI's scouting team for identifying the recruits.“Obviously the scouts did a lot of work identifying different players and then going through various networks to do our research. So, really happy with how it's unfolded and excited that some young players get an opportunity at the WPL.”

Among the new faces, Vidarbha duo Kasat and Inamdar arrived in form, having played key roles in a tense chase against Punjab in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in Lucknow only a day before the auction. Disha opened and made an unbeaten 66 off 52 balls, while Latika hit 17 off eight balls.

Saanika, a 20-year-old left-handed top-order batter, was part of India's 2025 Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning squad and struck 85 off 53 balls against Jharkhand in the same tournament. Akshita won the Under-23 event of the WPL Speed Queen contest with a top speed of 105kph and recently played for India A against Australia A in Mohali.

MI went into the auction with Rs 90 lakh in their purse. They made an early bid for India batter Kiran Navgire but pulled out at Rs 70 lakh, and Delhi Capitals signed her for Rs 75 lakh. The 2027 WPL season will be played from January 14 to February 7, though the venues are yet to be known.