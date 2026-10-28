IT Professionals Must Adapt As AI Reshapes Global Workplaces Says Minister

Adapting to an AI-Driven Workplace

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and the skills required in the workplace, IT professionals must remain adaptable, continuously upgrade their capabilities and align their skills with evolving industry needs, said Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge. Speaking at the inauguration of RSM US Integrated Services India Private Limited's new office at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru, the Minister acknowledged the unprecedented pace at which AI is being adopted and the uncertainty it creates around future skill requirements. He emphasised that continuous learning and the ability to adapt would be critical to remaining relevant in a rapidly changing global workforce.

“AI is one of the most disruptive technologies we have seen, and the speed and scale at which it is being adopted are unprecedented. While it is difficult to predict exactly how roles and skill requirements will evolve, the opportunity lies in our ability to keep learning, adapt quickly and build capabilities that remain relevant to industry and global markets,” he said.

Karnataka's Talent Advantage

Highlighting why Karnataka continues to attract Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and global businesses, the Minister said the state's agile talent pool was among its most significant competitive advantages.“We have not seen a talent pool as agile as Karnataka's - one that is ready to unlearn, relearn and be deployed at scale. This is a significant factor in our ability to attract investments. While policy and infrastructure are important, the credit must also go to the talent that continues to contribute to businesses and the economy,” he said.

Pointing to the concentration of skilled professionals in Bengaluru, the Minister cited the Outer Ring Road (ORR), where approximately 800,000 people work along a 9 km stretch, describing it as one of the world's most densely concentrated talent pools. She added that the state would continue to strengthen infrastructure while building on its talent advantage to attract investments and enable businesses to undertake increasingly specialised, high-value work from Karnataka.

Industry-Led Skilling Initiatives

The Minister highlighted Nipuna Karnataka as the state's approach to strengthening employability through industry-led skilling. Under this model, industry partners identify the skills they require and contribute to defining training curricula, enabling the government and industry to work together to prepare professionals for emerging roles. The government supports eligible training costs, with the level of support linked to employability and employment outcomes. The objective is to ensure that skilling programmes respond to actual industry demand and translate into meaningful employment opportunities.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of industry participation in identifying changing workforce requirements across sectors. As AI and other emerging technologies transform business processes, Karnataka's focus is on ensuring that its workforce can continuously upgrade its capabilities and access opportunities in a global economy. (ANI)

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