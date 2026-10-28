Sogeclair: Turnover For The 3Rd Quarter Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 9-MONTH TURNOVER AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2026: €113.9M at -3.0%

(-1.4% at constant exchange rates ( *) ) 3 rd QUARTER TURNOVER: € 35.8M at -2.8%

(-3.5% at constant exchange rates ( * ) ) Blagnac, France, October 28, 2026, after market close. SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces its turnover for the 9 months ended on September 30, 2026. SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. (*) At constant exchange rates: exchange rate fluctuations over the period represent €-1.9M vs €-0.5M in 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the Group reported turnover of €113.9M, down slightly by -1.4% at constant exchange rates (-3.0% excluding currency effects).

In the third quarter, turnover declined to €35.8M (-2.8% and -3.5% at constant exchange rates and perimeter). Consolidated turnover for Q3 2026 (IFRS) By sector of activity: Commercial Aviation (37.0% of turnover) remained stable (+0.9%) thanks to its diversification into new customer accounts. Business Aviation (32.1% of turnover) is down 9.2%, primarily in Europe, while it is growing in Canada. The Defense sector (13.2% of turnover) is down 8.1% due to a delay in government orders and an unfavorable base effect (+30.8% in 2025).

The Automotive sector (7.0% of turnover) has remained on the same trajectory since the beginning of the year (-4.0%). As anticipated, the Rail sector (6.8% of turnover) is on a positive trajectory, with growth of 24.3%. By geographical area: All geographic areas recorded growth, except for France, which was affected by the decline in Business Aviation activity.

Location

SUBSIDIARIES

(in €M) Turnover 9 month 2026 Turnover 9 month 2025 Share in turnover 2026

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 76.4 81.1 67.1% - 5.7% Europe (except France) 6.0 5.9 5.3% + 2.6% America 28.0 27.3 24.6% +2.8% Asia-Pacific 3.2 3.1 2.9% + 5.2% Rest of the world 0.1 0.1 0.1% NS Total 113.9 117.4 100% - 3.0%

Differences are due to rounding

The performance presented above is based on the geographical location of the Group's subsidiaries.

By Business Unit

Business Unit Turnover 9-month 2026

(€M) Share in turnover 2026

(as %) Variation

(as %) Engineering

At constant exchange rates and perimeter 57.9

58.6 50.9%

50.6% -4.6%

-3.5% Solutions

At constant exchange rates and perimeter 55.9

57.2 49.1%

49.4% -1.4%

+0.8%

Differences are due to rounding

BUSINESS REVIEW

Engineering BU, a quarter in line with the start of the year

The Engineering BU (50.9% of turnover), at €57.9 million, was down 4.6% (-3.5% at constant exchange rates), due in part to an unfavorable base effect after having driven the Group's growth for several years.

As anticipated since the beginning of the year, the decline in business aviation activity in Europe is weighing on the Engineering BU's performance. However, this decline is partially offset by growth in North America and efforts toward diversification.

Commercial successes with new clients, particularly in the Defense and Aeronautics sectors, nevertheless reinforce the strategy being implemented and should enable the Group to gradually reduce its dependence on its traditional markets.

In line with the change in scope announced by the Group on October 1, 2026, the third quarter marks the final period of integration of engineering activities performed for Airbus within Commercial Aviation.

Solutions BU, mixed market conditions, with the strategy delivering results

The Solutions BU posted slight growth at constant exchange rates (+0.8% YTD), though it was negatively impacted by currency effects totaling €1.2 million over the first nine months (-1.4%). It now accounts for 49.1% of the Group's turnover.

The Equipment segment grew by 3.6% at constant exchange rates.

Thanks to its leading market position, SOGECLAIR Composite saw significant growth in its business due to the ramp-up of the A350 and A220 programs. Also noteworthy is its active business development during the quarter, which opens up new opportunities for the coming years.

The SOGECLAIR Aircraft Interiors activity is growing, although this growth is masked by currency fluctuations.

Meanwhile, SOGECLAIR Land Systems continues to be hampered by delays in government orders.

Simulation activities declined by 3.3%.

Against a backdrop of mixed market conditions, despite the renewal of airline fleets and increased pilot training needs, the flight simulator and simulated equipment markets continue to lag behind expectations. Diversification efforts in the Defense sector should bear fruit quickly.

Automotive simulation remains sluggish in a challenging market.

Synthetic environment simulation in the Defense sector saw business growth over the course of the year. This trend is expected to continue, with strong prospects ahead.

Finally, as anticipated, the rail business is gradually returning to a growth trajectory. This momentum confirms the potential of the growth drivers identified by the Group and should make a greater contribution to the Group's business in the coming years.

PERSPECTIVES

In a global environment that remains marked by economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the Group is seeing a favorable trend in several of its strategic markets, particularly in the Defense and Simulation sectors. Market fundamentals remain solid and support the outlook for medium- and long-term growth.

In this context, on October 29, 2026, SOGECLAIR will present an update to its“Ambition 2030” strategic plan, which will outline its development priorities for the coming years. SOGECLAIR intends to pursue its development around four strategic business areas.

With an agile organization, an international presence refocused on its priority areas, and strengthened investment capabilities, SOGECLAIR is thus continuing to implement its roadmap aimed at profitable and disciplined growth.

NEXT ANNOUNCEMENT: turnover for the 4th quarter of 2026, on January 27, 2027, after market close

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL, Chief Executive Officer / / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / ... / +336 75 95 12 20

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