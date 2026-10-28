DP World, Arctic Gateway Group, And Centreport Canada Sign MOU To Explore New Arctic Trade Corridor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, Arctic Gateway Group (AGG), and CentrePort Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the development of an integrated trade corridor connecting Western Canada through the Port of Churchill on Hudson Bay to international markets.

The agreement aligns with Canada's efforts to diversify international trade routes and strengthen supply chain resilience by exploring additional infrastructure and transportation options for Canadian businesses.

Under the non-binding agreement, the organizations will evaluate opportunities for DP World to participate in port operations, logistics services, and related activities at the Port of Churchill, including potential investment or joint venture opportunities with AGG. DP World would contribute global port and terminal operating expertise, cargo development and logistics capabilities, and connections to its international network.

The parties will explore an intermodal corridor connecting CentrePort Canada in Winnipeg via the Hudson Bay Railway to the Port of Churchill, creating potential access to international markets through Churchill and DP World's global network. The parties will assess opportunities for containerized, bulk and project cargo, including agricultural products and grain, critical minerals, machinery, and other commodities produced across Manitoba and the broader Prairie and Northern Canadian region, while evaluating the infrastructure, commercial, and operational requirements needed to support a potential corridor.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said:“Canada's long-term trade competitiveness depends on having resilient, diversified corridors that connect Canadian businesses and commodities to markets around the world. This agreement is an opportunity to explore how the Port of Churchill, the Hudson Bay Railway, and CentrePort Canada can connect more effectively with DP World's global network and end-to-end logistics capabilities. By bringing together complementary infrastructure and expertise, we can help strengthen Canada's supply chains, create new options for exporters, and support the growth of trade through Manitoba and across the country.”

Exploring a New Trade Corridor Through Manitoba

AGG, an Indigenous-led enterprise, operates the Port of Churchill, North America's only deep-water Arctic seaport connected by rail, and the Hudson Bay Railway, which connects the port to the broader North American rail network. AGG is owned by a partnership of 41 Indigenous and northern communities, including 29 First Nations and representation from Inuit in the Kivalliq region. Its ownership model is designed to support employment, workforce development, and community investment across the North.

CentrePort Canada is one of North America's largest tri-modal inland ports and foreign trade zones, providing road, rail, and air connectivity in Winnipeg. Strategically located at the intersection of key trade corridors, CentrePort Canada connects businesses to major markets across North America and internationally.

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, said:“Canada is building stronger, more resilient trade corridors that connect Canadian businesses to markets around the world. This agreement between the Arctic Gateway Group, CentrePort, and DP World is an important opportunity to strengthen connections between northern, inland and global transportation networks, diversify our routes, and create new opportunities for Canadian exporters.”

The Honourable Jamie Moses, Minister of Business, Mining, Trade and Job Creation for Manitoba, said:“Manitoba is uniquely positioned to help connect Canadian goods to global markets during a time when building resilient and diversified supply chains has never been more important. This partnership highlights the strategic value of the Port of Churchill and the partnerships of CentrePort Canada and DP World in creating new opportunities for investment, exports, and job creation across our province.”

Chris Avery, President & CEO, Arctic Gateway Group, said:“This year has brought the most diverse mix of commodities ever shipped through the Port of Churchill, and there is growing international attention on what we are building in Manitoba's North. We want to build on that momentum together with our partners at CentrePort Canada and with the global expertise of DP World. By better integrating Churchill with Manitoba's inland transportation and trade infrastructure, we can create a truly unified trade corridor, connecting Western Canadian resources to new markets and diversifying Canadian trade for a stronger future.”

Carly Edmundson, President & CEO, CentrePort Canada Inc., said:“Inland ports play an important role in extending the reach of seaports and connecting them to national and global supply chains. DP World's expertise and network will further help companies access the four trade corridors that intersect at CentrePort: The Arctic gateway via the Port of Churchill, as well as the Mid-Continent, Asia Pacific, and eastern gateways.”

The MOU establishes a two-year framework for the parties to advance discussions and evaluate potential port operations, terminal development, strategic investments, partnerships, and infrastructure requirements. It does not create binding investment or operating commitments.