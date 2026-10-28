Proofpoint Introduces Flex To Help Customers Invest With Confidence As Security Needs Evolve

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New investment model provides organizations greater flexibility to maximize long-term value from their security investments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a global leader in human and agent cybersecurity, today announced Proofpoint Flex, a new investment model designed to help organizations invest with confidence by making it easier to adapt their security strategy as business needs evolve.

Security priorities rarely stay the same. Organizations continuously face new threats, adopt new technologies, and respond to changing business needs. Yet security investments are often made years in advance. Proofpoint Flex helps customers protect their investment by giving them greater flexibility to evolve over time.

"Customers want confidence that the investments they make today will continue to support the business tomorrow," said Blake Sallé, Chief Revenue Officer at Proofpoint. "Proofpoint Flex gives organizations more choice in how they invest across the Proofpoint platform, helping them adapt to changing priorities while maximizing the value of their investment."

With Proofpoint Flex, qualifying customers can:



Adapt over time by reallocating eligible committed spending across Proofpoint solutions at contract anniversaries.

Adopt new capabilities faster with Flex Credits that help reduce the cost of expanding protection. Simplify technology transitions with programs designed to reduce cost and complexity.



"As organizations continue to modernize their security programs, they want investment models that provide greater agility alongside strong protection," said Mark Thornberry, Chief Business Officer at GuidePoint Security. "Proofpoint Flex gives customers more flexibility in how they plan for future security needs, helping reduce friction as priorities shift and new technologies emerge. It's an approach that aligns well with how enterprises increasingly want to manage long-term technology investments."

"Cybersecurity strategies are constantly evolving as organizations adopt AI, address new threats, and navigate changing business priorities," said Jared Crawley, Vice President of Security Sales at SHI. "Our customers are looking for partners that can help them adapt without sacrificing the value of previous investments. Proofpoint Flex reflects that reality by providing a more flexible way for organizations to evolve their security programs over time. This resonates with our customers, and we will invest in tools and resources that help them maximize the value of these agreements and realize the full potential of their Proofpoint investment."

Proofpoint Flex is part of the company's commitment to helping customers get the most value from their security investments, today and in the future. By making it easier to evolve their protection over time, organizations can respond to changing priorities without losing momentum.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human and agent cybersecurity, securing how people, data, and AI agents connect across email, cloud, and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 14,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint's collaboration, data and AI security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect their people, defend their data, and adopt AI securely and confidently. Learn more at .



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Proofpoint is a registered trademark or trade name of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

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Proofpoint Flex is available immediately for qualifying enterprise customers. For more information, visit