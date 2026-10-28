MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 28 October 2026

VINCI wins contract to build

Poland's largest symphony hall



Construction of the second phase of the new Sinfonia Varsovia Centrum

An almost 1,900-seat concert hall A €149 million contract

The City of Warsaw has awarded Warbud, a Polish subsidiary of VINCI Construction, with the contract for the second phase of the new home of the Sinfonia Varsovia symphony orchestra.

The complex will feature Poland's largest concert hall, with a capacity of 1,877, as well as several music production and broadcast facilities. Two historic buildings, with a combined floor area of 2,185 sq. metres, will also be renovated and connected to the main building. A public garden and a 400-metre suspended promenade will complete the complex.

The works, for a total of €149 million, are expected for completion in 2030.

Warbud has delivered several major cultural facilities in Poland in recent years, including the Podlasie Opera and Philharmonic in Białystok, the headquarters of the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra in Katowice, the Mieczysław Karłowicz Philharmonic in Szczecin and the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw.

VINCI, through its subsidiaries VINCI Construction, VINCI Energies and VINCI Immobilier, is a long-standing player in Poland. In that country, the Group employs a total of more than 4,000 people and generated revenue of nearly one billion euros in 2025.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

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