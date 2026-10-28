Guardian Fleet Services Brings Leaders Together In Orlando For 2026 Leadership Conference

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GFS Leadership Conference Sponsors

Guardian® announced today the start of its Leadership Conference, held in Orlando, FL, bringing together their leadership team and select strategic partners.

- Tom Tedford

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian Fleet Services ® announced today the opening of its annual Leadership Conference, a two-day event held in Orlando, Florida, bringing together the company's leadership team and select strategic partners. The event aims to sharpen alignment across the organization, build leadership capability, and underscore Guardian's ongoing investment in what matters most: its people.

Held each year, the conference anchors Guardian's approach to developing leaders at every level. This year's program centers on strategic planning, hands-on learning, and skill building, with a steady focus on the customer service, safety, and operational excellence that define the Guardian® name.

“The strength of Guardian has always come down to our people,” said Tom Tedford, Chief Operating Officer of Guardian Fleet Services.“Investing in our leaders strengthens Guardian from the inside out. It makes us a stronger partner to our vendors, our customers, and the communities that count on us. Great leadership shows up as clearer communication, smarter decisions, and better service on every roadway and at every terminal.”

Over two days, attendees connect through leadership sessions, cross-functional conversations, and shared learning that shape how Guardian teams lead, communicate, and support each other. That investment carries through every part of the business, from safety and customer service to efficiency and response times.

“Trucks, technology, and size all matter, but none of it works without strong leaders. Leadership is what keeps us moving in the right direction,” Tedford added.“Our leaders set the standard. They build our culture. They are why Guardian keeps growing.”

Guardian also extends its thanks to the sponsor partners whose support helps make the conference possible. This year's sponsors span several tiers:

Guardian Sponsors: Autura, Baker Tilly, Chartwell Investments, Hightower, Stratton, Novigrod & Kantor, Kapnick, Leavitt Group, and National Interstate Insurance

Highway Sponsors: Auto Data Direct, Landoll, McGuireWoods, and UniFirst

Fleet Sponsor: Samsara

Transport Sponsors: Imperial Supplies and Zip's AW Direct

ABOUT GUARDIAN FLEET SERVICES

Guardian Fleet Services, headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, provides towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services to municipal, state, and federal agencies, as well as commercial enterprises across the United States. Founded in 2017, Guardian Fleet Services was created to bring together leading regional towing and transportation providers into a unified national network. Today, the company and its affiliates operate more than 50 locations across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas.

Guardian®'s affiliated companies collectively represent more than 250 years of industry experience. With over 1,400 employees and one of the largest fleets of towing, recovery, and specialized transportation equipment in the country, Guardian delivers 24/7 service supported by advanced dispatch systems and highly trained operators.

Guardian Fleet Services is committed to the maintenance and culture of affiliated brands in addition to safety, operational excellence, and rapid response, supporting critical transportation infrastructure, commercial fleets, utilities, and public agencies nationwide.

For more information, visit or contact Hannah O'Shea.

Hannah O'Shea

Guardian Fleet Services

+1 772-318-0281

...

Hannah O'Shea

Guardian Fleet Services

+1 772-318-0281

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Guardian Fleet Services Brings Leaders Together in Orlando for 2026 Leadership Conference News Provided By Guardian Fleet Services October 28, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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