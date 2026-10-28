Integral Advantage Awarded AFI Cooperative Contract For Leadership, Process Improvement And Organizational Development

Integral Advantage

Alliance for Innovation Cooperative welcomes Integral Advantage to Cooperative Contracts Program, hosted on the Civic Marketplace procurement platform.

- Michael Wilkes, Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance for InnovationLA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integral Advantage, an IACET-accredited leadership development and organizational performance firm, today officially announced it has been awarded a national cooperative contract through a competitive Request for Proposal issued by the Michigan Municipal Services Authority (MMSA), a lead public agency for the Alliance for Innovation (AFI) cooperative purchasing program. The award under contract no. MMSA-RFP-26304-AWD-07, Leadership, Process Improvement and Organizational Development Solutions, makes the firm's services available to public agencies nationwide through the AFI Cooperative Contracts Program, hosted on the Civic Marketplace procurement platform.Because the contract was publicly solicited and competitively awarded, eligible agencies, including cities, counties, states, school districts, etc., can purchase under its terms without conducting their own solicitation, subject to their local procurement requirements. Agencies anywhere in the country can gain access by joining the AFI cooperative through an interlocal agreement, at no cost. The agreement awarded to Integral Advantage carries an initial five-year term, with the opportunity for up to two additional two-year renewals.“Local government is where leadership shows up most directly in people's lives,” said Dr. Charlotte Wang, Chief Administrative Officer and majority partner of Integral Advantage.“The Alliance for Innovation has spent more than four decades helping those governments think ahead rather than catch up. Being selected through this competitive process tells us our work meets the standard their members expect, and it gives agencies a straightforward way to invest in the people who carry out that mission.”The award pairs naturally with AFI's focus on innovation capacity and strategic foresight: the organizational ability to anticipate change and act with intention. Integral Advantagebuilds that same capacity at the level of individual leaders and teams through its research-based frameworks, including Inception Mindset, the foundation of the firm's newly launched Inception MindsetInventory. Under the contract, the firm diagnoses organizational challenges, then designs and delivers accredited leadership programs, virtually or in person, for individual leaders or full cohorts. Agencies can also enroll staff in open-enrollment courses from the 2027 course and certification catalog.“Innovation does not come from a new system alone. It comes from people who can see what is emerging and are prepared to act on it,” said Dr. Robert Radi, President and co-founder of Integral Advantageand author of the award-winning book Inception Mindset.“AFI members have already committed themselves to that kind of forward thinking. This contract lets them develop it across their workforce without spending months on procurement first.”“Integral Advantage brings exactly the kind of leadership expertise our members look for as they build capacity for what comes next,” said Michael Wilkes, Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance for Innovation.“Adding their programs to the AFI cooperative offering gives local governments a proven, ready-to-use resource for developing their people, without the burden of a separate solicitation.”How Agencies Can Access the ContractEligible agencies can review contract documents and pricing and connect with the firm on its Civic Marketplace supplier page. Information on joining the AFI cooperative is available at transformgov. To learn more about the firm's programs, visit integraladvantage.About Integral AdvantageIntegral Advantageis a woman-led, minority-owned leadership development and organizational performance firm founded in 2011 and certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) under the U.S. Small Business Administration program. Its programs are designed and delivered by practitioners with leadership experience in local, state, and federal government and are grounded in the firm's proprietary frameworks, including CADETM, Entrusted Empowerment, and Inception Mindset. Services span organizational assessment, facilitation, executive and team coaching, and custom curriculum, delivered in person, virtually, in hybrid formats, or on the FedRAMP-authorized Zoom for Government platform. The firm is led by co-founders Dr. Charlotte Wang, Chief Administrative Officer and majority partner, and Dr. Robert Radi, President. Learn more at integraladvantage.About the Alliance for InnovationFounded in 1979, the Alliance for Innovation (AFI) is a nonprofit membership organization based in Keller, Texas, dedicated to helping local governments build the capacity to anticipate change, adapt, and create better communities. AFI connects public-sector innovators through peer networks, comparative research, strategic foresight, webinars, and its TLG Conference. As it approaches its 50th anniversary, AFI is conducting a nationwide Listening Tour in 2026 to shape its next strategy. Through the AFI Cooperative Contracts Program, operated in collaboration with Civic Marketplace and Edge Public, member agencies can purchase from competitively solicited contracts without running their own procurement. Learn more at transformgov.About Civic MarketplaceCivic Marketplace is the AI procurement platform built for local governments and free for every SLED entity to use. By removing cost as a barrier, we make it easier for cities, counties, and school districts to modernize how they buy goods and services without adding strain to already tight budgets.Our platform connects government buyers to a network of pre-approved suppliers, ensuring every contract meets compliance and quality standards from the start. We're especially committed to expanding access for historically underutilized businesses, helping local governments support regional suppliers and strengthen the communities they serve.Procurement doesn't have to be slow, complicated, or expensive. Civic Marketplace is backed by venture investment and built to prove it.

Robert Radi

Integral Advantage, Inc.

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Integral Advantage Awarded AFI Cooperative Contract for Leadership, Process Improvement and Organizational Development News Provided By Integral Advantage, Inc. October 28, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Emergency Services, U.S. Politics



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