Personal Finance Management Market Size To Reach $1.8Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.1%

Personal Finance Management Market Report

Personal Finance Management Market Report Share

Personal Finance Management Market Report size

The Business Research Company's Personal Finance Management Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The personal finance management sector is evolving rapidly as new technologies and changing consumer habits reshape how individuals oversee their money. With AI advancements and a growing demand for intuitive financial solutions, the market is set to grow substantially in the coming years. Below, we explore the current market landscape, the forces driving expansion, leading players, and emerging opportunities.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory in the Personal Finance Management Market

The personal finance management market is projected to reach $1.79 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This surge is largely fueled by the integration of AI-powered tools, increased financial literacy, and the rise of freelance work, which together stimulate demand for innovative budgeting solutions, automated expense tracking, AI-driven financial advice, and enhanced data security. Key market players, including global fintech firms and specialized digital finance providers, compete by offering seamless banking integration, real-time expense monitoring, and secure digital payment capabilities, all central to their product positioning.

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Market Fragmentation and Competitive Landscape in Personal Finance Management

The personal finance management market remains highly fragmented, with the top 10 firms accounting for only 5% of total revenue by 2025. Entry barriers posed by technology and regulations are relatively low to moderate, influenced by evolving standards in data privacy, financial security compliance, platform dependability, and user experience expectations. Leading companies maintain their foothold through diverse digital finance platforms, loyal customer bases, strategic partnerships with banks, extensive global networks, and ongoing innovation. As demand for automated budgeting, digital banking, investment management, and tailored financial insights grows, these firms are expected to strengthen their market positions via collaborations, product development, and geographic expansion.

Principal Market Players Holding Share in 2025

Some of the key companies expected to lead in 2025 by market revenue share include:

- Intuit Inc. - 1%

- Revolut Ltd. - 1%

- Chime Financial Inc. - 1%

- Social Finance Inc. (SoFi) - 1%

- Monzo Bank Ltd. - 0.5%

- Acorns Grow Inc. - 0.4%

- You Need A Budget LLC - 0.3%

- NerdWallet, Inc. - 0.3%

- Betterment LLC - 0.2%

- N26 GmbH - 0.2%

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Strategies Companies Use to Stay Competitive in Personal Finance Management

To maintain leadership and innovate within the market, firms focus on enhancing personal finance management technologies aimed at better budgeting and investment planning. They are increasingly leveraging digital tools to improve user engagement and money management while expanding personalized financial solutions that aid consumer decision-making and planning. The integration of AI technologies is also a priority, as it enables sharper financial insights and more accurate recommendations.

Intuit Inc. Leads the Pack with Budgeting and Tax Products

According to The Business Research Company, Intuit Inc. ranks first in global sales in 2025 with a 1% share of the personal finance management market. Intuit's consumer finance division delivers a variety of tools including budgeting, financial tracking, tax management, and digital planning services that help individuals and households better manage their expenses, savings, investments, and overall financial wellbeing.

Companies Shaping the Personal Finance Management Market Landscape

Major participants in this market encompass Intuit Inc., Revolut Ltd., Chime Financial Inc., Social Finance Inc. (SoFi), Monzo Bank Ltd., Acorns Grow Inc., You Need A Budget LLC, NerdWallet, Inc., Betterment LLC, N26 GmbH, Quicken Inc., Zeta Help Inc., MX Technologies, Inc., Perfios Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., PocketGuard Inc., Monarch Money Inc., CountAbout Corporation, Buxfer Inc., Toshl Inc., and Spendee A.S.

Forecast of the Personal Finance Management Market's Future Size

The market for personal finance management is expected to surpass $2 billion by 2030. This segment forms about 0.3% of the broader fintech industry, which is forecast to be worth approximately $701 billion by that year. Within the global Financial Services industry, anticipated to reach $50,609 billion by 2030, personal finance management will represent roughly 0.004% of the total value. The sector is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8% through 2030.

Software Dominates the Personal Finance Management Market by Component

The market divides into software and services, with software projected to command the largest share by 2030-approximately 66% or $1 billion of the total. Growth in this segment is propelled by wider adoption of AI-powered budgeting and planning applications, demand for real-time expense tracking and cash flow management, integration with digital and open banking systems, predictive analytics, personalized insights, and a preference for cloud-based, mobile-friendly platforms. Improvements in data security, automation, and user experience will further enhance financial decision-making and long-term wellness.

Various Segments Within the Personal Finance Management Market

The market is segmented by technology into machine learning, predictive analytics, and natural language processing. Platforms are classified as web-based or mobile-based. Applications cover budget management, investment management, debt management, retirement planning, and expense tracking. End users are grouped into individual consumers and financial institutions.

North America's Leading Role in the Personal Finance Management Market

North America is set to be the largest regional market for personal finance management in 2030, valued at $0.58 billion, growing from $0.40 billion in 2025 at an 8% CAGR. This growth reflects increasing use of digital banking and fintech solutions, a consumer focus on budgeting and financial wellness, integration of AI and data analytics, higher smartphone and mobile app usage, and regulatory support for open banking and secure digital financial services in the United States and Canada.

The United States as the Principal Market Within North America

The U.S. is projected to be the leading country in the personal finance management market by 2030, reaching $0.53 billion, up from $0.37 billion in 2025 at an 8% CAGR. This growth is driven by widespread adoption of subscription-based budgeting and financial apps, banking APIs connected to third-party platforms, consumer demand for debt management and credit score tools, AI-enabled predictive spending and saving insights, rapid expansion of neobanking and digital-first services, and ongoing innovation in personalized financial planning for diverse income groups.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Personal Finance Management Market

Three major drivers are expected to propel the global personal finance management market through 2030. First, the rise of AI-powered financial tools offers automated tracking of spending habits, expense categorization, cash flow forecasting, and real-time budgeting guidance, minimizing manual effort and supporting proactive saving, debt management, and investing. This factor is estimated to add about 1.5% annual growth. Second, growing financial literacy encourages consumers to focus on budgeting, saving, debt reduction, and long-term planning, supplemented by educational programs and advisory services, contributing roughly 1.3% annual growth. Third, the expansion of the freelance economy, characterized by irregular income and variable expenses, drives demand for tools that help manage cash flow, budgeting, and taxes, adding approximately 1.1% annual growth.

How Real-Time Financial Insights Are Transforming the Market

Personalized finance platforms that provide real-time spending insights are reshaping the market by delivering better budgeting capabilities and enhancing decision-making support. For instance, in July 2026, Regions Bank introduced a mobile banking feature called personalized insights, which offers tailored financial education, real-time spending analysis, subscription tracking, saving opportunity identification, and proactive alerts, empowering users to build financial confidence.

Opportunities in Software and Services Segments of the Personal Finance Management Market

Software and services represent the most promising areas for growth, expected to collectively add more than $0.6 billion in value by 2030. Software is projected to increase by $0.4 billion and services by $0.2 billion between 2025 and 2030. Drivers include demand for hyper-personalized finance platforms, AI-based coaching, automated advisory systems, embedded finance features in digital ecosystems, subscription models for financial wellness, real-time behavioral analytics, and employer adoption of financial wellness programs, all emphasizing improved financial decision-making and ongoing digital guidance.

The Ecosystem of Personal Finance Management Market from Providers to Consumers

Key raw material suppliers and technology providers include Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., SAP SE, Fiserv Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Temenos AG, Jack Henry & Associates Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., NCR Voyix Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Avalara Inc., Experian plc, Equifax Inc., TransUnion LLC, Fair Isaac Corporation, Envestnet Inc., Plaid Inc., Yodlee Inc., MX Technologies Inc., and Mambu GmbH.

Prominent wholesalers and distributors in this space include Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., SHI International Corp., Softchoice Corporation, Computacenter plc, Bechtle AG, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., ScanSource Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, Westcon Group, Redington Limited, D&H Distributing Company, Synnex Corporation, Logicom Public Limited, Mindware FZ LLC, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, EET Group A/S, Future Electronics Inc., Macnica Inc., and Nuvias Group.

The main end users consist of companies such as PayPal Holdings Inc., Block Inc., Robinhood Markets Inc., Chime Financial Inc., SoFi Technologies Inc., Betterment LLC, Wealthfront Corporation, Acorns Grow Incorporated, Rocket Money Inc., Monarch Money Inc., Quicken Inc., NerdWallet Inc., Credit Karma Inc., Bilt Technologies Inc., Revolut Ltd., Wise Payments Limited, Monzo Bank Limited, Starling Bank Limited, Current Financial Technology Inc., Cleo AI Ltd., PocketGuard Inc., YNAB LLC, MoneyLion Inc., Empower Finance Inc., and Albert Corporation.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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Personal Finance Management Market Size To Reach $1.8Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.1% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology, World & Regional



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