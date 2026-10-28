Highspeedinternet Releases Cost Of Internet By State Report For 2026

HighSpeedInternet - Cost of Internet by State in 2026

Average monthly internet bills rose to $91.27 as Idaho replaced Alaska as the state with the highest cost per internet speed

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American households pay an average of $91.27 per month for home internet in 2026, up 23% from $74.17 two years ago, according to a new report from HighSpeedInternet. While average internet speeds increased 36% over the same period, internet value still varies greatly depending on where you live.To compare prices nationwide, HighSpeedInternet's Cost of Internet by State in 2026 report analyzed plan prices and speed test data across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Researchers divided each state's average monthly bill by its typical download speed to find the cost per megabit per second (Mbps). Across the country, the average price is $1.27 per Mbps.New Jersey offers the nation's best internet value at $0.46 per Mbps, with typical download speeds of 201.80 Mbps. East Coast states dominate the top rankings due to strong competition among cable and fiber providers. Florida ($0.47 per Mbps) and Delaware ($0.48 per Mbps) follow closely behind.10 cheapest states for internet (cost per Mbps):1. New Jersey ($0.46)2. Florida ($0.47)3. Delaware ($0.48)4. Maryland ($0.48)5. New Hampshire ($0.49)6. Connecticut ($0.50)7. North Carolina ($0.51)8. New York ($0.52)9. Massachusetts ($0.53)10. South Carolina ($0.53)Rural Western states rank lowest for value. Idaho is the most expensive state at $2.89 per Mbps, where households pay an average of $127.27 per month for typical speeds of 43.97 Mbps.Wyoming ($1.90 per Mbps), Montana, New Mexico, and Kansas round out the five most expensive states, where many areas rely on older DSL or satellite connections.Rankings shifted significantly since 2024. Alaska, previously the most expensive state at $2.92 per Mbps, dropped to seventh place ($1.04 per Mbps) after major speed improvements. Utah fell out of the top 10 most affordable states, dropping to 32nd place ($0.85 per Mbps)."Your internet price depends a lot on where you live and how many providers compete in your area," said Tim Tincher, Media Relations and Staff Researcher at HighSpeedInternet. "Cities usually have faster, cheaper options, while rural areas often pay more for slower service. You can stay up to date on the latest deals and newer, low-cost internet options by searching your zip code to see what's in your area."Key findings from the 2026 report:- The national average monthly internet bill increased 23%, rising from $74.17 in 2024 to $91.27 in 2026.- National median download speeds rose 36%, climbing from 85.45 Mbps to 116.34 Mbps.- The national average price per Mbps is $1.27.- New Jersey delivers the lowest price per Mbps at $0.46, paired with a median speed of 201.80 Mbps.- Idaho records the highest price per Mbps at $2.89, with average bills reaching $127.27 and median speeds at 43.97 Mbps.- Alaska lowered its cost per Mbps from $2.92 to $1.04 following substantial statewide speed improvements.10 most expensive states for internet (cost per Mbps):1. Idaho ($2.89)2. Wyoming ($1.90)3. Montana ($1.62)4. New Mexico ($1.28)5. Kansas ($1.09)6. Oregon ($1.08)7. Alaska ($1.04)8. Iowa ($1.03)9. Wisconsin ($1.00)10. Nebraska ($0.99)The full report, including complete rankings for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., is available at:Methodology: HighSpeedInternet calculated average monthly payments using package pricing from its provider database. Speed figures reflect average download speeds recorded across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The cost-per-Mbps metric was calculated by dividing each state's average monthly cost by its typical download speed. Population figures were sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau.About HighSpeedInternet: HighSpeedInternet provides consumer resources and tools to help households evaluate home internet options. Backed by proprietary testing, an archive of more than 1,700 service providers, and over 64,000 customer reviews, the platform publishes research and market analyses on internet pricing, performance, and availability nationwide.

Tim Tincher

HighSpeedInternet

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HighSpeedInternet Releases Cost of Internet by State Report for 2026 News Provided By Clearlink October 28, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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