Damian Maggio Explains How Investors Can Read Valuation Marks In Late-Stage Private Technology Companies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global Venture Management founder outlines why headline valuations, secondary prices and fund marks often differ, and what each one measures

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As more technology companies stay private for longer, investors increasingly see several different prices attached to the same company. Damian Maggio, founder of Global Venture Management LLC, says understanding what each number measures is a basic part of evaluating late-stage private companies."A headline valuation, a secondary market price and a fund's quarterly mark can all describe the same company and still be very different numbers," said Maggio. "None of them is wrong on its own. They answer different questions, and investors should know which question each one answers."Maggio points to three commonly cited figures:- Primary round valuations. The price set when a company sells new shares, usually preferred stock that may carry liquidation preferences and other rights common shareholders do not have.- Secondary transaction prices. The price at which existing shares change hands. These trades are often small, may involve common stock, and can reflect a discount or premium to the last round depending on demand, share class and transfer restrictions.- Fund marks. The value a fund assigns to a holding for reporting purposes, generally based on valuation policies and methods that can lag market events."Share class, liquidation preferences, transfer restrictions and timing all affect what a price really means," Maggio said. "Private company shares are illiquid, information is limited, and an investor can lose the entire investment. Any single valuation figure should be read with those risks in mind."Maggio has spent about 30 years in securities and private investment and writes regularly about private markets and technology at damianmaggio.About Global Venture Management LLCGlobal Venture Management LLC is an investment adviser based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, focused on late-stage private technology companies. The firm has been registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser since 2026, and had been an SEC exempt reporting adviser since 2021. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.This release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investments in private companies are speculative, illiquid and involve a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.Media Contact...

Global Venture Management LLC

Global Venture Management LLC

+1 (855) 486-6800

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Damian Maggio Explains How Investors Can Read Valuation Marks in Late-Stage Private Technology Companies News Provided By Global Venture Management LLC October 28, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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