Secondbloom Auctions To Offer Planted Detroit, Michigan's Largest Vertical Farm, In Sealed-Bid Sale

Leafy greens in hydroponic growing channels at Planted Detroit, Michigan's largest vertical farm. Sealed bids for the campus and equipment are due November 16, 2026.

Turnkey 37,637-square-foot indoor farm and food-processing campus with automated growing systems offered as one package; sealed bids due November 16, 2026

- Blake Lange, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, SecondBloom AuctionsDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SecondBloom Auctions today announced the sealed-bid sale of the Planted Detroit campus at 6301 E. Lafayette Street and 1050 Mt. Elliott Street in Detroit's East Industrial corridor. The offering combines two renovated industrial buildings totaling 37,637 square feet on 1.49 acres with a complete controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) and food-processing plant, sold together as a single package.Planted Detroit, which began operations in 2018 and grew to become the largest vertical farm in Michigan, is winding down operations in November 2026. The Company added approximately $16.9 million in gross assets to the campus between 2019 and 2023, including two Planted Automated Racking Systems ("PARS") nutrient film technique (NFT) growing systems, 98 Pipp Horticulture mobile vertical grow racks, a full nursery, a harvest room and food-grade processing space, cold storage, grow-room HVAC and standby generation. The facility holds USDA Harmonized GAP Plus+ certification and about 28,000 square feet of growing canopy."This is a rare chance to acquire a commissioned indoor farm without the two-year build," said Blake Lange, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SecondBloom Auctions. "The infrastructure here, including the automated PARS systems, the irrigation and lighting systems and the food-grade processing space, would cost many multiples of the real estate value to replicate. We expect interest from CEA operators, food processors and industrial users alike."The real estate consists of two renovated, sprinklered buildings with clear heights up to 22 feet and direct access to I-75 and I-375. The campus sits on five parcels zoned M2 Restricted and M3 General Industrial, which permit food processing, manufacturing, warehousing and laboratory uses by right, and lies within Opportunity Zone census tract 5164.The bid package is available now, and sealed bids for the complete package are due by 5:00 p.m. Eastern on November 16, 2026, with an award expected November 20. Qualified bidders receive access to a data room including the ALTA survey, environmental reports, equipment proposals and drawings after signing a confidentiality agreement. Site inspections are available by appointment through November 13.For the bid package, data room access or to schedule an inspection, visit secondbloomauctions/planteddetroit or call Blake Lange at (312) 497-6522.About SecondBloom AuctionsSecondBloom Auctions (Lange Group Capital Inc.) is a specialized auction and asset disposition firm focused on controlled-environment agriculture and industrial equipment. The firm conducts online and sealed-bid sales, UCC Article 9 dispositions and facility clearances for operators, secured lenders, receivers and trustees, and operates its own auction platform at secondbloomauctions.

Blake Lange

SecondBloom Auctions

+1 312-497-6522

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SecondBloom Auctions to Offer Planted Detroit, Michigan's Largest Vertical Farm, in Sealed-Bid Sale News Provided By SecondBloom Auctions October 28, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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