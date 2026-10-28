Westpower Group And PCM Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership Across Western Canada

Westpower Group and PCM announce a strategic partnership to expand access to surface pumping solutions and local technical support across Western Canada.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Westpower Group and PCM are pleased to announce a new strategic distribution partnership that will expand access to PCM's surface pumping solutions throughout Western Canada.

Through this partnership, Westpower will serve as an authorized distributor and service partner for PCM's progressive cavity and peristaltic pump portfolio, providing customers across Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba with local sales support, technical expertise, aftermarket service and application guidance.

PCM's portfolio brings additional pumping options to Westpower for applications involving viscous, abrasive, shear-sensitive or solids-laden fluids. Combined with Westpower's application expertise, the partnership will help customers evaluate fluid characteristics, process conditions and operating requirements to select and engineer the right pumping solution for the application.

"At Westpower, our focus is on helping customers find the right equipment for the application and supporting it throughout its lifecycle," said Nathan Smith, VP, Commercial, Westpower. "PCM's progressive cavity and peristaltic technologies are a strong complement to our existing pump portfolio and give us more options for solving challenging fluid-handling applications. We are excited to partner with their team and support continued growth across Western Canada's industrial markets."

Beyond initial product selection and application engineering, Westpower will provide local support for PCM equipment throughout its operating life, including commissioning, field service, repairs and reliability support. This combination of specialized pump technology, application expertise and local lifecycle support creates new opportunities across industrial processing, energy, mining, municipal and other process industries.

"We are excited to work alongside the Westpower team to strengthen PCM's presence in Western Canada," said Paulo Oliva, Business Development Manager, PCM. "Westpower's market knowledge, customer relationships and technical capabilities make them a strong partner that aligns well with PCM's commitment to delivering high-quality pumping solutions and exceptional customer support."

As demand continues to grow across Canada's industrial sectors, both organizations see significant opportunities to support customers with application-focused pumping solutions backed by local expertise and responsive service.

The partnership is effective immediately, with product availability, technical resources and customer support now available through Westpower's Western Canadian operations.

About Westpower Group

Westpower Group provides rotating equipment solutions and lifecycle support to industrial customers across Western Canada. From equipment selection and engineered systems to commissioning, maintenance, repair and replacement, Westpower brings together technical expertise, equipment and service capabilities to help customers improve reliability and get more from their rotating equipment assets.

For more information, visit .

About PCM

PCM is a global manufacturer of positive displacement pumps and fluid handling technologies with more than 95 years of experience. PCM co-founder René Moineau invented progressive cavity pump technology in 1932, establishing a technical foundation that remains central to the company's portfolio. Today, PCM provides pumping solutions across industrial, energy, environmental, food and infrastructure markets, helping customers transport complex fluids safely, reliably and efficiently around the world.

For more information, visit .

Media Contacts

Westpower Group

Amy Drew-Brook

Director, Marketing & Branding

...

+1 403-720-3300

PCM Pumps

Paulo Oliva

Business Development Manager

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+1 587-700-3449

Amy Drew-Brook

Westpower Equipment Ltd

+1 403-720-3300

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