Heights Behavioral Health Launches Evening Substance Use IOP For Working Houston Adults

The group room at Heights Behavioral Health, where the Evening Substance Use IOP meets Tuesday through Thursday, 5:15 to 8:15 pm, in the Houston Heights.

Heights Behavioral Health is located at 1009 Yale Street, just off 11th Street in the Houston Heights, minutes from Downtown and Memorial Park.

On-staff psychiatrists at Heights Behavioral Health provide evaluation and medication management, including medication-assisted treatment when appropriate.

New Houston Heights evening intensive outpatient program meets Tuesday through Thursday, 5:15 to 8:15 pm, for adults who need addiction treatment after work.

- Zoe Pulido, COO and Co-Founder, Heights Behavioral HealthHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heights Behavioral Health has launched a dedicated Evening Substance Use IOP in Houston for working adults who need serious addiction treatment without stepping away from their jobs or families. The evening intensive outpatient program meets Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5:15 to 8:15 pm at the practice's location at 1009 Yale Street, just off 11th Street in the Houston Heights.Evening IOP Built for People Who WorkFor many adults, the biggest barrier to addiction treatment is time. Traditional day programs ask people to leave work, explain long absences, or wait until a crisis forces the decision. The Evening Substance Use IOP gives working professionals, parents, and students a structured, clinically intensive option that fits after the workday, with nine hours of programming each week."Most of the people who call us are still showing up to work, still picking up their kids, and quietly struggling," said Zoe Pulido, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Heights Behavioral Health. "They need real treatment, not a once-a-week check-in, and they need it to fit their lives. This evening IOP lets someone leave the office at five and be in a private, focused group by quarter after."What the Evening Substance Use IOP IncludesThe program is led entirely by master's-level clinicians and is designed for adults whose primary concern is alcohol or drug use, including those with co-occurring anxiety, depression, or trauma. Each week includes:- Group therapy focused on substance use and recovery- Relapse prevention and coping skills for high-risk situations- Addiction education on cravings, triggers, and the brain- Evidence-based approaches including CBT, DBT, and motivational interviewing- Individual therapy scheduled alongside group sessions- Psychiatric evaluation and medication management when appropriate, including medication-assisted treatment with Suboxone or naltrexoneThe program treats alcohol use, opioids including fentanyl and heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, benzodiazepines, marijuana, and gas station drugs.Outpatient Drug and Alcohol Rehab in Houston, Without Leaving HomeUnlike residential rehab, an evening intensive outpatient program in Houston lets clients practice recovery skills in real time, at home, at work, and in their relationships, then return to group to work through what happened. For clients who need more structure at the start, Heights Behavioral Health offers Partial Hospitalization and its flagship Individualized Intensive Programming, with the Evening Substance Use IOP serving as a step-down as clients return to full-time work. Adults located elsewhere in Texas can join through Virtual IOP, which also meets in the evenings.Clients can add recovery mentoring through sister practice Heights Mentoring for daily accountability between sessions, and families can join the practice's monthly Family Intensives.Private and Discreet by DesignCare takes place in a quiet, residential-feeling setting in the Heights rather than a hospital or treatment campus, minutes from Downtown, Memorial Park, River Oaks, and the Galleria area. Substance use treatment records are protected under HIPAA and receive additional federal protection under 42 CFR Part 2."Recovery happens in the hours after work, at the dinner table, and on the drive home," said Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "An evening program meets people right where the hardest moments are."How to JoinAdmissions answers calls seven days a week, 8:00 am to 7:30 pm, at (877) 549-5102. Every client begins with a confidential assessment by a licensed clinician to confirm that Evening IOP is the right level of care. Care can often begin the same week. Spouses, parents, employers, and therapists are welcome to make the first call. Heights Behavioral Health is a private-pay practice and works with out-of-network benefits, including superbills for reimbursement.If you or someone you love is in crisis, call or text 988, or call 911 in an emergency.About Heights Behavioral HealthHeights Behavioral Health is a founder-led, female-owned outpatient behavioral health practice at 1009 Yale Street, Suite A, Houston, Texas 77008, offering substance use treatment, mental health care, and treatment for process addictions. Programs include Individualized Intensive Programming, Partial Hospitalization, day, evening, and virtual Intensive Outpatient programs, outpatient therapy, psychiatry, and monthly Family Intensives. Learn more at heightsbehavioralhealth.

Zoe Pulido, COO and Co-Founder, Heights Behavioral Health

Heights Behavioral Health

+1 877-549-5102

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Heights Behavioral Health Launches Evening Substance Use IOP for Working Houston Adults News Provided By Heights Behavioral Health LLC October 28, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Law, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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