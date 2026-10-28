Tony's Roofs Urges Knoxville Homeowners To Prepare For Winter WEATHER Before Small Roof Problems Turn Into Big Expenses

If you've lived in East Tennessee long enough, you know our winters have a mind of their own

- Jacqueline Lane KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TONY'S ROOFS | KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEEPreparing Your Knoxville Roof for Winter Rain, Ice, and SnowBy Jacqueline Lane, Owner & Operator of Tony's RoofsIf you've lived in East Tennessee long enough, you know our winters have a mind of their own. We can have sunshine and 60-degree weather on Monday, freezing rain by Wednesday, and snow covering the yard come Friday. Around here, Mother Nature doesn't bother checking the calendar before changing her plans.And while we're all busy digging out the winter coats and making sure there's bread and milk in the kitchen, there's one thing homeowners tend to forget: the roof over their heads.At Tony's Roofs, we've seen what happens when a roof isn't ready for winter. Trust me, discovering a leak during a freezing January rainstorm isn't anybody's idea of a good time.1. Your Gutters Aren't Supposed to Be FlowerpotsLet's talk gutters. If yours are packed with leaves, sticks, and enough dirt to grow tomatoes, we've got a problem.When gutters become clogged, rainwater can't drain properly. Add freezing temperatures to the mix, and that trapped water can turn into ice. Ice buildup can damage gutters, contribute to roof-edge problems, and allow water to find places it doesn't belong.Before winter arrives, clean those gutters and make sure downspouts are directing water away from your home's foundation.And yes, those little trees growing out of your gutters need to go.2. One Missing Shingle Can Cause a Whole Lot of TroubleYour roof doesn't have to look terrible to have problems.A few lifted shingles, exposed nail heads, cracked pipe boots, or worn flashing might not seem urgent during a sunny afternoon. But throw in a good East Tennessee downpour followed by freezing temperatures, and those little issues can become expensive repairs.At Tony's Roofs, we recommend having your roof inspected before winter weather settles in. Catching a small problem now can save you from ceiling stains, soggy insulation, and an unexpected repair bill.Nobody wants to spend Christmas money fixing a roof leak.3. Check Around Chimneys, Vents, and Roof ValleysSome of the most common roof leaks don't happen in the middle of the shingles. They happen where different roofing materials meet.Chimneys, plumbing vents, skylights, and roof valleys are especially vulnerable when flashing or seals begin deteriorating.Heavy winter rain can expose weaknesses that went unnoticed all summer. Having these areas checked and properly sealed can make a big difference when the weather turns nasty.And please, leave the climbing to professionals. A slick roof isn't worth a trip to the emergency room.4. Don't Forget What's Happening in Your AtticYour attic plays a bigger role in protecting your roof than most homeowners realize.Poor ventilation and inadequate insulation can contribute to moisture buildup, condensation, and uneven roof temperatures.Before winter, look for damp insulation, water stains, mold-like growth, or unusual musty odors. These can signal moisture problems that deserve attention.A healthy roof starts with what's underneath it, too.5. Don't Wait Until Water Is Dripping Into Your Living RoomHere's something I tell homeowners all the time: your roof usually gives you warning signs before it gives up.The trouble is, most folks don't notice those signs until there's a bucket sitting in the hallway catching water.Winter rain, ice, and occasional snowfall can put extra stress on an aging roof. Taking care of loose shingles, damaged flashing, and drainage problems ahead of time is much easier than dealing with emergency repairs during bad weather.And not every roof issue means you need a full replacement. Sometimes a professional repair or maintenance service is all that's necessary.A Little Preparation Goes a Long WayAt Tony's Roofs, we're proud to serve Knoxville and our East Tennessee neighbors. We believe homeowners deserve straightforward answers, quality workmanship, and someone who'll tell them what their roof actually needs.So before winter comes knocking, give your roof a little attention.Because the only thing that should be coming through your ceiling this winter is the warm air from your heating system-not rainwater.Need your roof checked before winter? Give Tony's Roofs a call!Tony's Roofs - Knoxville, Tennessee(865) 455-3820Locally Owned & Operated | Licensed & Insured | 40 Years of Roofing Experience

J.R LANE

East Tennessee Roofing Resource Center

+1 865-455-3820

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Tony's Roofs Urges Knoxville Homeowners to Prepare for Winter WEATHER Before Small Roof Problems Turn Into Big Expenses News Provided By Tonys Roofs October 28, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Emergency Services, Retail



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