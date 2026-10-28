Global Waste And Recycling Market Size Forecast To Cross $96.1 Billion By 2030

Waste And Recycling Market

Waste And Recycling Market growth

Waste And Recycling Market segments

The Business Research Company's Waste And Recycling Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The waste and recycling industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by digital innovation and evolving environmental priorities. As companies adopt new technologies and respond to tightening regulations, the market is positioned for strong growth, with key players and emerging trends reshaping how waste is managed globally. Here's an in-depth look at the current landscape, growth drivers, major companies, and future outlook of the waste and recycling market.

How Low-Code Platforms Are Revolutionizing the Waste and Recycling Market

Low-code platforms are playing a pivotal role in modernizing the waste and recycling sector by automating operations and enhancing resource management. These platforms enable real-time data analytics and streamline workflows, which lead to improved efficiency across processes.

For instance, in May 2024, ISB Global Ltd. introduced waste and recycling one (WR1), a low-code solution designed to standardize and automate waste and recycling functions in the United States. This platform facilitates better system integration, enhances operational visibility, and simplifies compliance reporting, ultimately optimizing waste management activities.

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Environmental Regulations Boost Waste and Recycling Market Growth

The growth of the global waste and recycling market is strongly influenced by stricter environmental regulations. Governments worldwide are enforcing tougher rules on landfill use, waste segregation, recycling mandates, and emissions standards. As a result, enterprises and municipalities are investing heavily in recycling infrastructure and advanced waste treatment technologies to meet these requirements. This regulatory pressure is expected to contribute approximately 1.5% to the market's annual growth rate.

Urbanization and Increased Waste Generation Propel Market Expansion

Rising urban populations create more municipal solid waste due to greater consumption of packaged goods, electronics, and food products. Cities are responding by enhancing collection, sorting, and recycling capabilities to safeguard public health and reduce environmental impact. Additionally, urban centers provide opportunities to deploy smart waste technologies and develop modern recycling facilities. This factor is anticipated to add about 1.4% annually to the market's expansion through 2030.

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Sustainability and Circular Economy Initiatives Encourage Market Growth

Sustainability efforts and circular economy models are gaining traction as businesses seek to reduce resource consumption and environmental footprints. By reusing, recovering, and recycling materials, companies transform waste into secondary raw materials. Consumer demand for eco-friendly products and packaging, along with corporate sustainability targets, supports this trend. These developments contribute roughly 1.0% per year to the overall growth of the waste and recycling market.

Waste and Recycling Market Size Forecast Surpasses $96 Billion by 2030

The waste and recycling sector is forecasted to surpass a valuation of $96 billion by 2030. Within the broader Services industry, which is projected to reach $27,456 billion by the same year, the waste and recycling market will represent nearly 0.3% of the total market value. The expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030 is 8%, reflecting the sector's rapid expansion.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Regional Market for Waste and Recycling

By 2030, the Asia-Pacific region will lead the global waste and recycling market, reaching a value of $37 billion, up from $23 billion in 2025. This growth, at a CAGR of 10%, is fueled by rising municipal waste from urbanization and population growth, along with expanding industrial and commercial waste streams. The region is also seeing increased investment in waste segregation programs, waste-to-energy projects, and advanced recycling plants, supported by heightened environmental awareness and stricter local regulations across countries such as China, India, Japan, and those in Southeast Asia.

The USA Maintains Its Position as the Largest National Market by 2030

The United States is projected to be the top country in this market with a value of $22 billion in 2030, growing from $16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Growth drivers include adoption of smart waste collection and monitoring technologies, demand for recycled materials in manufacturing and packaging, private sector investments in waste infrastructure, landfill diversion initiatives, and improved sorting and processing automation.

Industrial Waste Dominates Waste Type Segments in the Market

The waste and recycling market segments include municipal waste, industrial waste, hazardous waste, and other types. Industrial waste is expected to be the largest segment in 2030, making up 48% or $46 billion of the total market. This segment benefits from increased manufacturing and heavy industry production, advancements in industrial waste treatment and recovery technologies, construction and infrastructure projects, and enhanced waste tracking and compliance systems.

Additional Market Segments by Service and Application

The sector is further categorized by service types such as collection, transportation, disposal, and others. In terms of application, it covers packaging and consumer goods, construction, landscaping or street maintenance, and other areas, reflecting a broad spectrum of waste management needs.

Veolia and Other Leading Companies Command Market Leadership

According to The Business Research Company, Veolia Environnement S.A. held the top spot globally in 2025 with about a 2% market share. Its waste management division offers a full range of services including collection, recycling, resource recovery, treatment, and sustainable waste solutions tailored for municipal, industrial, and commercial clients.

Other prominent competitors in the waste and recycling market include Waste Management Inc., Republic Services Inc., Remondis SE & Co. KG, Urbaser Sau, GFL Environmental Inc., PreZero International GmbH, Clean Harbors Inc., Waste Connections Inc., and Cleanaway Waste Management, among others.

Market Fragmentation Highlights Moderate Barriers and Diverse Competition

The waste and recycling market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 companies collectively accounting for just 14% of total revenue in 2025. This fragmentation reflects moderate entry barriers such as stringent environmental laws, compliance with waste management standards, and the need for advanced recycling technologies. Key players maintain their positions through diverse service offerings, expansive collection and recycling networks, global reach, and continuous innovation. As demand for sustainable and circular economy solutions grows, collaboration, expansion, and technological advancements are expected to intensify competitive dynamics.

Competitive Strategies Focused on Technology and Sustainability

Leading companies are investing in innovative waste management technologies to boost material recovery and environmental sustainability. Recycling solutions that promote material reuse and circular economy practices are gaining priority. Firms are also expanding their waste processing infrastructure to enhance collection and recycling capabilities. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) is being integrated to improve sorting accuracy and operational efficiency within the sector.

Understanding the Waste and Recycling Market Value Chain

The value chain consists of several key stakeholders. Raw material suppliers include companies like Veolia Environnement S.A., SUEZ S.A., Waste Management Inc., Republic Services Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, and others. Wholesalers and distributors feature firms such as DS Smith plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, International Paper Company, WestRock Company, and Mondi plc. End users encompass major retailers and service providers like Lowe's Companies Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Target Corporation, Carrefour S.A., Tesco plc, Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG, and global hospitality chains including Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., and Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

Significant Growth Opportunities in Diverse Waste Types

Municipal, industrial, hazardous, and other waste categories present the most substantial opportunities, expected to add over $31 billion in value by 2030. Among these, municipal waste is projected to grow by $9 billion, industrial waste by $15 billion, hazardous waste by $5 billion, and other waste types by $2 billion between 2025 and 2030. Growth drivers include decentralized treatment systems, improvements in landfill management and remediation, modernized collection and logistics, programs for recovering electronic and chemical waste, AI-driven sorting automation, and better methods for disposing of complex waste streams. These initiatives focus on improving processing efficiency, protecting the environment, and promoting circular resource use.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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Global Waste And Recycling Market Size Forecast To Cross $96.1 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Military Industry



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