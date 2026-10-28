Bangladesh Appoints Career Diplomat Asad Alam Siam As Envoy To India

Appointment of New High Commissioner

Bangladesh's new High Commissioner to India, Asad Alam Siam, will take charge in New Delhi this November, a senior official of the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. "Mr Asad Alam Siam will assume his duties as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Delhi in November", a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry official told ANI, without elaborating. Siam will succeed Riaz Hamidullah, who has taken up his post in Geneva.

Professional Background and Diplomatic Context

Siam's Diplomatic Career

Siam, a career diplomat from Bangladesh's foreign service, is currently serving as the country's Foreign Secretary. He has served in key diplomatic roles, including as Bangladesh's Ambassador to the United States and as Chief of Protocol for the Government of Bangladesh.

Current Bilateral Relations

Since the student-led uprising in August 2024, after then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India and sought refuge, a degree of mistrust has become evident in Bangladesh–India relations. Amid complex ties between the two neighbouring countries, Bangladesh has appointed career diplomat Siam as its High Commissioner to India, following India's earlier decision to send senior politician Dinesh Trivedi as its High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Future Diplomatic Engagements

Amid discussions over a possible visit to India by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman following his party's victory in the February elections, Dhaka has appointed a career diplomat as its new High Commissioner to India. Diplomatic circles are also discussing a possible visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India later this year.

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