UPS Stock In Focus As Wall Street Raises Price Targets Truist Sees 'Sustained Earnings Recovery'
|Analyst
|Old PT
|New PT
|TD Cowen
|$115
|$116
|Truist
|$115
|$120
|UBS
|$124
|$125
|Oppenheimer
|$117
|$119
|Barclays
|$80
|$95
|Wells Fargo
|$110
|$112
|Citi
|$122
|$131
Source: The Fly
Barclays And Wells Fargo's Take
Barclays raised its price target to $95 from $80 but maintained an 'Underweight' rating. The firm said UPS was delivering on lower domestic operating expenses while improving business mix and margins, according to The Fly.
Wells Fargo raised its price target to $112 from $110 and maintained an 'Equal Weight' rating, according to The Fly. Analyst Christian Wetherbee said the firm's Q4 estimates could move somewhat higher because segment earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) guidance was slightly above consensus, although revenue assumptions could be conservative.
The firm expects little change to its 2027 estimates, noting that consensus already models an acceleration to double-digit growth, The Fly reported.
UPS Raises Full-Year 2026 Outlook After Q3 Beat
On Tuesday, UPS reported its third-quarter consolidated revenue of $22.9 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69, beating analyst estimates of $22.27 billion in revenue and $1.62 per share, respectively, according to Fiscal.
The company also raised its full-year 2026 consolidated revenue outlook to approximately $92.6 billion from $91.2 billion and its adjusted operating profit target to $8.75 billion from $8.65 billion. UPS also increased its adjusted diluted EPS outlook to $7.28 from $7.22 and raised its adjusted free cash flow target to approximately $6.1 billion.
For the fourth quarter, UPS expects consolidated revenue of approximately $25.7 billion and adjusted operating profit of around $3.3 billion.
How Retail Views UPS
On Stocktwits, sentiment for UPS remained in 'bullish' territory with 'extremely high' message volumes in the past 24 hours.
UPS shares have gained over 3.5% year-to-date.
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