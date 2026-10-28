Namma Metro Pink Line Gets Safety Nod: How Bengaluru Commuters Could Benefit

Bengaluru commuters battling daily traffic jams may soon get some relief as the Namma Metro Pink Line has received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for its elevated section. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has completed work on the stretch and is awaiting an inauguration date before opening it to the public. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda shared the update on X, formerly Twitter, saying the state government was ready to launch the route once the Centre confirms the date.

What Did Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Say?

Byre Gowda said the government was pleased to receive the CMRS safety clearance for the Pink Line's elevated section after sustained efforts.

He added that the state government was ready to open the stretch for public use as soon as the Centre provides an inauguration date. The state has already written to the Union government requesting that a date be fixed.

The minister said the government was looking forward to improving public transport by expanding the Namma Metro network.

Why Does CMRS Clearance Matter?

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety conducts inspections before a metro line can begin commercial passenger operations. These checks cover key safety and operational requirements, including:



Track alignment, signalling and the electrical traction system.

Passenger safety measures, emergency arrangements and platform facilities. Trial run results and compliance with the required safety standards.

The clearance means the elevated section has passed the necessary safety checks. However, the formal inauguration and the start of passenger services are still awaited.

Relief For Bannerghatta Road Commuters

The Pink Line will cover 21.3 km between Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) and Nagawara, with both elevated and underground sections.

BMRCL has completed the civil work on the elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. This is the section that has now received safety clearance.

Once passenger services begin, the route is expected to improve connectivity for commuters travelling around Bannerghatta Road, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), JP Nagar and Jayadeva Hospital.

The line will also make it easier for passengers to interchange with the Yellow Line at Jayadeva station, improving connections across the city's metro network.

When Will The Pink Line Open?

BMRCL and the state government have written to the Union government seeking an inauguration date. The stretch is expected to be formally launched in the presence of the Prime Minister or Union ministers once the Centre confirms the schedule.

According to the update, passenger services will begin the day after the inauguration. Until the date is announced, commuters will have to wait for the elevated section to open for public use.