Delhi Bar Associations End Strike Following Police Official Transfers

Resolution of Lawyers' Protest

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Coordination Committee of All Delhi Bar Associations on Wednesday called off its abstention from Judicial work after Delhi Police transferred the ACP, Gandhi Nagar and the SHO of Shahdara Police Station. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting of Delhi Police officials and representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD). Lawyers were abstaining from judicial work for the last two days.

A meeting was held at old Police Headquarters ITO and attended by senior police officials including three Joint CPs, DCPs, BCD Chairman Nitin Ahlawat, Committee Chairman Neeraj, Coordinator Vijay Bishnoi, Dwarka District Court Bar Association President Avnish Rana, Shahadara Bar Association's President V K Singh and Secretary Narveer Dabas and other. The Committee issued a circular on Wednesday evening calling off the abstention and resuming judicial work from Thursday.

Details of Police Transfers and Agreements

The circular mentioned that ACP Manasvi Vashistha has been transferred from SDPO, Gandhi Nagar (Shahdara) to SPUWAC. Inspector Arun Kumar, SHO, Police Station Shahdara, to Security, Delhi Police. "In view of the issuance of the aforesaid transfer/posting orders and the progress made pursuant to the understanding reached during the meeting, the Coordination Committee has resolved to call off the ongoing indefinite abstention from judicial work with immediate effect," the committee circular mentioned.

It is also said that they have agreed upon the issues, including that the enquiry into the complaints lodged by members of the Shahdara Bar Association against the erring police officials shall be completed within two months. It is also agreed upon that immediate and effective steps shall be taken to apprehend the accused persons accused of assaulting the lawyers named in the FIR lodged at Police Station Shahdara. In the event that they are not apprehended promptly, appropriate legal steps shall be initiated for the issuance of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) and the opening of a Look-Out Circular (LOC), in accordance with law, the circular read. The investigation in the FIR of Police Station Shahdara, registered against the Advocates, shall be finalised within one week. Advocate Neeraj, Chairman, Coordination Committee, issued the circular requesting the lawyers to resume the judicial work with immediate effect.

Background of the Conflict

The circular issued on Monday by the committee mentioned that the matter originated from an FIR concerning an incident in which Advocate Lalit Bansal sustained a serious head injury following an assault. Advocate Amulya Ratan is the complainant in the said matter. The photograph depicts the head injury sustained by Advocate Lalit Bansal. It was further said that on the evening of October 23, several advocates visited Police Station Shahdara in connection with the said incident and to seek appropriate legal action against the persons concerned. During their visit, the ACP and the SHO of Police Station Shahdara are stated to have assured the advocates that the persons named in the case would be arrested, the circular reads.

The Committee circular had said that it was further informed that the concerned accused persons were present at the police station at the relevant time. On October 24, the advocates came to know that the persons concerned had not been arrested and had reportedly been released. The circular had mentioned that when advocates approached the police station to express their concern regarding the handling of the matter and to seek accountability in accordance with law, an incident involving ACP Manasvi Vashishta occurred. It is alleged that the ACP threatened and intimidated the advocates present. (ANI)

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