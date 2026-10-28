BFI Office-Bearers, State Boxing Associations Seek Reforms In Federation's Functioning

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Office-bearers of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and representatives of several state boxing associations on Wednesday called for greater transparency, accountability and collective decision-making in the federation, expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of BFI president Ajay Singh.

The concerns were raised at a meeting held at The Suryaa Hotel in New Friends Colony, New Delhi, followed by a press conference. Participants alleged that the functioning of the federation had become centralised, with state associations having limited participation in key decisions.

Representatives of 27 state units, including those from Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Jharkhand, and 8 out of 13 exo, were present in Wednesday's meeting in support of the removal of Ajay Singh, president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The representatives said they wanted to strengthen the administrative framework of Indian boxing and ensure that state units had a meaningful voice in the federation's affairs.

Rohit Jainendra Jain, vice-president of the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association (DABA), criticised the BFI leadership, alleging that individuals who disagreed with the president faced accusations and removal from their positions.

Responding to a question about whether he would contest the BFI elections, Jain said he remained willing to do so.“I have contested elections before and will contest again. But our immediate fight is to free BFI from Ajay Singh's control and safeguard the interests of Indian boxing,” he said.

BFI interim vice-president Rajesh Bhandari said the group had refrained from holding a Special General Meeting (SGM) on October 28 and from bringing a no-confidence motion, citing respect for the judicial process.

“We are not holding the SGM today, nor are we bringing a no-confidence motion. However, we are united in our concerns about Ajay Singh's functioning and are committed to improving BFI,” Bhandari said.

He said a delegation had submitted a memorandum to the Union sports minister and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, bringing the issues concerning the federation's functioning to their attention. The group, he added, would decide its next course of action after the court's ruling scheduled for November 13, 2026.

BFI general secretary Pramod Kumar alleged that the federation had become a“one-man organisation” and called for greater involvement of state associations in its decision-making process.“Except for a handful of state associations, representatives from almost all state units have come together to work towards improving the Indian Boxing Federation,” Kumar said.

Digvijay Singh, representing the Madhya Pradesh Boxing State Association, also expressed dissatisfaction with the federation's functioning. He alleged that representatives often faced long waits to meet the BFI president, reflecting what he described as difficulties in accessing the federation's leadership.

The delegation said its memorandum sought attention to administrative concerns and called for reforms that would make the federation more transparent, accountable and inclusive. It also emphasised the importance of protecting the interests of athletes and the wider boxing community through improved governance.

The representatives reiterated that they would abide by the judicial process and determine their next steps after the November 13 court ruling.