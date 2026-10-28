Volatus Aerospace Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AISPECO UAB, a Lithuania-based developer and manufacturer of modular airborne sensor systems and proprietary flight-management software. Volatus Aerospace Inc. shares T are trading down $0.005 at $0.50.
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