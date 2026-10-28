Evolution Powerx Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Evolution PowerX Corp.: Announced the deployment of its multi-turbine, natural gas-powered microgrid technology to support hydraulic fracturing operations for an established Canadian oil and gas producer. Evolution PowerX Corp. shares T.E are trading up $0.04 at $1.74.
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