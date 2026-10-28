Avai Bio Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:34 AM EST - Avai Bio Inc: Together with its joint venture partner Austrianova, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in Frontiers in Aging, entitled,“Maintaining Klotho: Preventing the Body from Unwinding.” The article, authored by Austrianova researchers, appears in the journal section“Interventions in Aging” and reviews the role of Klotho in aging and age-related disease. It also highlights the innovative approach taken by Klothonova, the 50/50 joint venture between Avaí Bio and Austrianova, to achieve sustained Klotho delivery using Austrianova's Cell-in-a-Box® technology. Avai Bio Inc shares O are trading up one cent at $0.10.
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