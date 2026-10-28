Ballard Power Systems
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:14 PM EST - Ballard Power Systems: Through its recent acquisition, GeoPura, has launched the HPU Agile-H, a lightweight, towable Hydrogen Power Unit developed in response to customer demand for smaller, more flexible clean power. Available for sale across the UK, Europe and North America, it provides a mobile alternative to diesel generation for lower loads, short-term projects, remote locations and operations with limited access to the grid. Ballard Power Systems shares T are trading up $0.02 at $1.57.
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