Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems


Date: 2026-10-28 12:33:49

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:14 PM EST - Ballard Power Systems: Through its recent acquisition, GeoPura, has launched the HPU Agile-H, a lightweight, towable Hydrogen Power Unit developed in response to customer demand for smaller, more flexible clean power. Available for sale across the UK, Europe and North America, it provides a mobile alternative to diesel generation for lower loads, short-term projects, remote locations and operations with limited access to the grid. Ballard Power Systems shares T are trading up $0.02 at $1.57.

MENAFN28102026000212011056ID1111880119


Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search