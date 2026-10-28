Total Energy, ACT, Amgen At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ACT Energy Technologies Ltd (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.24. A couple of weeks ago, Emera Incorporated agreed to acquire ATCO under a definitive deal that includes a major restructuring of the group.
Amgen Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $33.17. Amgen Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.52 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on December 11, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2026.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $27.14. Wednesday, Bausch + Lomb came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
CES Energy Solutions Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $20.87. CES announced earlier this month that it will host a conference call on November 13, following the upcoming release of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30.
Caldwell Partners International Inc (T:CWL) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.17. Last week, Caldwell announced it has completed the sale of substantially all of the net operating assets of its wholly owned subsidiary, IQTalent Partners, Inc., to WinMil, Inc. WinMil will continue to operate the business under the IQTalent name and brand.
Precision Drilling Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $145.01. Precision Drilling released its 2026 third-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27, and scheduled a conference call to begin at 11:00 a.m. MT (1:00 p.m. ET) on the next day, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $176.03. TD generates roughly $19.6b from Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, $13.7b from U.S. Banking, $15.6b from Wealth Management and Insurance, $9.3b from Wholesale Banking and $2.6b from Corporate activities.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $25.15. In its Q3 2026 investor letter, Broyhill Asset Management highlighted Thermo Fisher as a notable contributor. Thermo Fisher is a life science company that focuses on providing life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, laboratory products, and biopharma services.
Total Energy Services Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $40.07. Total Energy has delivered a very strong run in recent years, which puts fresh attention on whether the current share price lines up with what its earnings can support. With that backdrop, the key issue for readers is whether the recent market enthusiasm has moved ahead of the company's profit power.
Amgen Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $33.17. Amgen Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.52 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on December 11, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2026.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $27.14. Wednesday, Bausch + Lomb came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
CES Energy Solutions Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $20.87. CES announced earlier this month that it will host a conference call on November 13, following the upcoming release of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30.
Caldwell Partners International Inc (T:CWL) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.17. Last week, Caldwell announced it has completed the sale of substantially all of the net operating assets of its wholly owned subsidiary, IQTalent Partners, Inc., to WinMil, Inc. WinMil will continue to operate the business under the IQTalent name and brand.
Precision Drilling Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $145.01. Precision Drilling released its 2026 third-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27, and scheduled a conference call to begin at 11:00 a.m. MT (1:00 p.m. ET) on the next day, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $176.03. TD generates roughly $19.6b from Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, $13.7b from U.S. Banking, $15.6b from Wealth Management and Insurance, $9.3b from Wholesale Banking and $2.6b from Corporate activities.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $25.15. In its Q3 2026 investor letter, Broyhill Asset Management highlighted Thermo Fisher as a notable contributor. Thermo Fisher is a life science company that focuses on providing life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, laboratory products, and biopharma services.
Total Energy Services Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $40.07. Total Energy has delivered a very strong run in recent years, which puts fresh attention on whether the current share price lines up with what its earnings can support. With that backdrop, the key issue for readers is whether the recent market enthusiasm has moved ahead of the company's profit power.
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