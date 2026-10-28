New Yamarin Aura Lounge With More Space To Enjoy - Available To Order Now

MENAFN - Pressat) The NEW Yamarin Aura Lounge offers three dedicated lounge areas. Built on the hull from award-nominated Yamarin Aura Cabin, the new Yamarin Aura Lounge improves your time on the water with a new deck layout that gives relaxation more room than you ever experienced in this size of a boat. And the best part, the NEW Yamarin Aura Lounge is available for order now with production starting in 2027.

The evolution of Yamarin flagship line-up

Yamarin Aura is the model range on the top of the Yamarin lineup. It started with the Yamarin Aura Cabin, a 34 feet / 10 meter cabin boat with exceptional spacious, comfortable and versatile spaces, excellent handling with a traditional progressive V-angle hull and a top of the class usability with the integrated solutions (e.g. Yamarin Q and Yamaha Helm Master EX). The Yamarin Aura range is designed for global markets, with options making it suitable from the warm Mediterranean waves to harsh Nordic seas.

The Yamarin Aura Cabin received a high praise and was nominated for both the Best of Boats and the European Powerboat of the Year awards. Following this success Yamarin now introduces the new Yamarin Aura Lounge. Built on the same hull, the new open hardtop model retains the familiar and praised on-water character of the Aura Cabin while introducing a redesigned deck layout that creates more space for lounging, socialising and enjoying life outdoors.

Redefined comfort with lounge areas

The new deck layout centres around three dedicated lounge areas. At the bow, a generous sunbed gives a space to relax and conceals large integrated storage underneath. The multifunctional aft lounge can be reconfigured in seconds to switch between cruising seating, a dining area, and a spacious sunbed. Underneath, an exceptionally spacious bow cabin offers a versatile lounge area that transforms into a generous double bed, complete with optional air conditioning.

“With the success of Yamarin Aura Cabin, we were encouraged to take more strides towards novel designs. In the Yamarin Aura Lounge we aimed to maximize the space to relax while on water. We believe that this was achieved and will serve boaters throughout the world.”, says Artturi Niittynen, Sales Director of Yamarin boats.

Flagship model features

A signature feature of the Aura lineup is the frameless panoramic windshield and the unobstructed 360° view. The new Aura lounge offers both of these and combines it with a thoughtfully designed deck layout that creates a natural connection between the interior and the outdoors. The stylish deck lights highlight the space and also extend the days on the water.



Yamarin Aura Lounge combines a traditional, proven hull design with a three-seat helm and a practical wetbar positioned underneath the hardtop, creating a comfortable and sociable space. Advanced technology, including the always connected Yamarin Q smart display, digital switching, Yamaha Helm Master EX system and the Yamarin App, brings navigation, onboard controls, connected boat monitoring and precise maneuvering together for an intuitive and easy to use boating experience.

About Yamarin

Yamarin has roots in Finland in 1972, and the brand is part of Yamaha Motor Company. Yamarin is a premium Nordic boat brand built on more than five decades of boatbuilding expertise and known for timeless design, safety and dependable handling. Yamarin combines Nordic design philosophy with integrated technology and a strong international presence, with boats sold across the world. Yamarin has been a market leader in the Nordics for decades, and can be found more and more around the world.

The new Yamarin Aura Lounge is now available to order, with the first deliveries scheduled for mid 2027.