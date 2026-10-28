Did Takaichi Make A Bad Bet On Donald Trump?

MENAFN - Asia Times) Of all the leaders of America's allies, from Europe to Asia, no one has invested more in seeking the favor of Donald Trump than Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae.

She has met Trump three times in person during her first year in office and offered up tens of billions in investment pledges, while keeping mostly quiet when Trump sanctioned the International Criminal Court and its Japanese head and embraced Chinese leader Xi Jinping's unconcealed attempts to drive a wedge between Japan and the US.

Now, if the latest polls are accurate, Trump and his MAGA movement face a potentially devastating political defeat in the midterm elections for the US Congress on November 3. While the scale of defeat remains to be seen, there seems little doubt that Trump will emerge weakened and isolated, both within and outside the United States.

Did Prime Minister Takaichi make a bad bet by snuggling so close to the mercurial American leader?

“No, I don't think that Takaichi has made a mistake,” eminent MIT Japan scholar Richard Samuels told Toyo Keizai.“From Japan's perspective, hugging the US and hedging against its abandonment makes sense and seems to be working. She is smart to do this for as long as she can.”

Even if that is true – and most Japan hands in the US share Samuels's view – it does not mean there are not huge risks for Japan that will be the result of the midterm vote. Much depends on what will be Trump's state of mind if he suffers a serious political defeat.

One possibility, suggests a former senior State Department official, is that Trump will simply focus on cementing his legacy, mainly by building monuments to himself and continuing to enrich himself and his family through corruption, trade and investment deals with foreign powers, while pursuing his enemies inside America.

“For a president with such a limited, highly personal conception of his role and opportunities, the prospect of spending his next two years in this way may well be quite attractive,” wrote former Economist editor Bill Emmott.

But it is also likely, some American analysts believe, that Trump will use his powers over foreign policy to engage in even more risky and provocative acts than he has already done. Trump's brazen embrace in recent days of Russian leader Vladimir Putin may be a good indicator of what is to come.

These two alternative pathways are not mutually exclusive, former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder told Toyo Keizai.

“There is definitely going to be legacy Don because that is who he is,” says Daalder,“but he will definitely also be unhinged.”