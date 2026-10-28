Velaris Markets: An MT5 Broker And A Prop Service, Live Since July 2026

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Each service has its own terms; the prop service uses demo accounts and is not a brokerage service.

Castries, Saint Lucia, October 28th, 2026 – Velaris Markets operates two services under one brand. Its brokerage offers CFDs on forex, indices, commodities and crypto on MetaTrader 5. Its prop service runs trading challenges on simulated accounts of up to $100,000: traders who pass and verify their identity receive a funded simulated account and 80% of the profit on that account, paid as a reward. Both services launched in July 2026.







Brokerage: two account types, no minimum deposit

The Standard account has spreads from 1.2 pips and no commission. The ECN account has spreads from 0.0 pips plus a commission of $7 per lot round turn on forex and metals. There is no minimum deposit. Leverage goes up to 1:200 on FX pairs and is lower on other asset classes. Clients deposit by card or in crypto (BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC). The client portal also offers copy trading, where a client's own account follows a strategy provider, and Money Management (PAMM) pools run by pool managers.

Prop service: simulated accounts from $2,500 to $100,000

The prop service runs 1-Step challenges with account sizes from $2,500 to $25,000 and 2-Step challenges from $2,500 to $100,000, all on MT5, for a one-time fee starting at $29. There is no time limit to pass. A trader who passes and completes identity verification receives a funded account of the same size. Payouts run in 14-day cycles, and each payout request receives a decision within 48 hours. On the 2-Step challenge, the fee is returned with the first payout.

“Our experience in the industry shows that established firms in this business run both a brokerage and a prop structure, because together they build more trust in the brand,” said Yasen Dimitrov, Director of Velaris Markets.“A trader with a few hundred dollars has two options: trade that money directly, or pay a fee to prove a strategy on a larger simulated account. At Velaris the same trader can open a broker account with no minimum deposit, or start a $2,500 2-Step challenge for $29, where the most they can lose is the fee.”

Both services use the same support model. Live chat is open at any hour: an AI assistant answers first and hands over to the support team, which works Monday to Friday. The aim is to resolve the issue during the chat rather than open a ticket and reply later.

The brokerage is available at velarismarket and the prop service at. Neither service is available to citizens or residents of the United States or of sanctioned jurisdictions; the full lists are in each service's terms.

About Velaris Markets

Velaris Markets Limited is a company incorporated in Saint Lucia in January 2026 under company number 2026-00083. It is not licensed by a financial regulator. Client funds at the brokerage are held separately from the company's operating funds. The prop service is not a brokerage service and is not a regulated financial service; it is an evaluation program run on demo accounts.