Francoobla Music Announces MAJESTATIS 7+7 Mathematical Protocol For Music Similarity And Global AI Vs. HI Challenge
|Analysis Parameter
|Mathematical Plagiarism Threshold
|Case Dismissal Condition
|Software Diagnosis Time
|Melodic Part
|7 identical, consecutive melodic notes.
|A variation of even 1 single element out of 7 defines an independent work (author's variation).
|3 Seconds via algorithmic file scanning.
|Textual Part
|7 identical, consecutive words.
|A variation of even 1 single element out of 7 defines an independent work (author's variation).
|3 Seconds via algorithmic file scanning.
Thanks to this standard, the global music industry can completely eliminate the costs of endless expert witness assessments and save hundreds of millions of dollars in futile litigation.
2. The Great Deception Dismantled: AI-Generated Music is Auteur Music
The music industry must move past one-sided plagiarism accusations directed at AI. Human music itself owes much of its evolution to Baroque music, and every dynamic must be weighed bilaterally. Artificial Intelligence on its own is merely a statistical noise generator. However, when the platform is directed by a true musician equipped with harmonic culture and compositional logic through precise prompts (specifying audio chains such as the Hammond C3, Gibson and Fender Stratocaster guitars, Steinway & Sons pianos, specific grooves, and BPM), the result is Auteur Music of the highest structural caliber.
|Market Segment
|Global Audience Percentage
|Musical Experience Characteristics
|AI Technology Impact
|Playback Listening
|99.3%
|Consumption of the pure musical product, completely detached from physical performance.
|The instrumental precision of AI is flawless and, in certain instances, superior to human execution.
|Live Music
|0.7%
|Visual spectacle, theatricality, and physical virtuosity on stage (microphone stands, stage movement).
|High-impact visual choreographic elements that do not affect the intrinsic structure of the recorded track.
AI-generated music guided by humans possesses full artistic dignity and authorship. Acknowledging the executive superiority and flawless sequencing of digital instruments does not diminish human value-such as decades of conservatory study or the historical uniqueness of figures like Paganini. Rather, it means accepting the evolution of an era where AI has delivered exceptional results in just a few short years, backed by trillions of dollars in investment.
3. "LADY JANE": The Practical Proof of 36,000 Hours in the Making
Theories require field testing. The living proof of this new standard is Lady Jane, the virtual virtuoso vocalist developed by Franco Oblatore, backed by a titanic catalog:
- Catalog Volume: 200 unreleased, original tracks. Linguistic Flexibility: Tracks performed and distributed in 5 different languages. Genre Coverage: Full development of the entire musical spectrum (from Pop to Blues, Jazz to Swing, down to the most visceral R&B). Production Effort: 36,000 hours of continuous research (up to 13 hours a day divided between the piano and the mixing console).
The humanly impossible frontier: No flesh-and-blood performer possesses the anatomical capacity or the biological time to record 200 tracks across opposing genres in 5 different languages while maintaining flawless vocal tone and perfect stylistic adherence.
4. The "Man vs. Machine" (AI vs. HI) Global Challenge
While major labels barricade themselves behind stale legal loopholes, Franco Oblatore throws down the ultimate gauntlet: a blind-listening competition. This time, American major labels, American broadcasters, record majors, and the tech giants that invented and funded AI with trillions of dollars must prove to 9.3 billion people that the future of music is heading in the right direction-and that AI will play a leading role under Human Musical Direction.
When an AI execution orchestrated by a human reaches peaks of pathos, groove, dynamics, and emotion completely indistinguishable from those generated by a human orchestra, the legal dispute crumbles. Those trying to stop this process with outdated methods are merely trying to hold back the ocean with their bare hands. We have entered a new musical era.
Official, Legally Binding Certifications and Registrations
The technologies, texts, protocols, and tracks described herein are legally locked and registered on an international scale under the following official references:
|Registration Body / Legal Standard
|Protocol Code / Identifier
|Safe Creative / eIDAS Certification
|No. 2610137313805
|SIAE (Italian Society of Authors and Publishers)
|No. 2026/01584
|U.S. Copyright Office (Washington D.C.)
|Case No. 1-15211873131
- Direct Contacts: Press & Investor Relations
- Owner & Publisher: Franco Oblatore - Francoobla Music
- Headquarters: Azzate (VA), Italy
- Scope: Press Relations, Legal Disputes, and International Investor Relations
- Web Site: />- Email: href="..." rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..
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