Global Bispecific Antibody Market Intelligence & Growth Forecast To 2031: Opportunity, Dosage, Patents, Pricing, Sales, And Clinical Trials Market To Top USD 60 Billion As 550+ Candidates Advance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Antibody Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2031" has been added tooffering.

Report Findings & Highlights



18 approved bispecific antibodies

Global and regional annual and quarterly sales analysis

Global bispecific antibodies market opportunity exceeding USD 60 Billion by 2031

Global bispecific antibodies market exceeding USD 16 Billion in 2025

Dosage, patent, pricing and sales analysis for approved products

Assessment of more than 30 proprietary bispecific antibody platforms

Comprehensive analysis of more than 550 bispecific antibodies in clinical trials Clinical trial segmentation by company, indication and development phase

Bispecific Antibodies Market Outlook

Bispecific antibodies are reshaping immunotherapy and targeted therapy by addressing persistent challenges associated with tumor heterogeneity, pathway redundancy and treatment resistance. These limitations can reduce the effectiveness of single-agent therapy, creating demand for innovative therapeutics capable of supporting more precise and effective treatment strategies.

The global bispecific antibodies market was valued at approximately US$ 16.9 Billion in 2025. The US accounted for more than 60% of total sales, reinforcing its position as the leading commercial market. With 18 bispecific antibodies approved and additional regulatory filings progressing, the sector is moving toward commercial maturity. Strong clinical development, expanding therapeutic applications and sustained pharmaceutical investment are expected to support a global market opportunity exceeding USD 60 Billion by 2031.

The report provides pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors and other industry stakeholders with detailed intelligence on approved products, commercial performance, pricing, patents, dosage schedules, proprietary platforms and development pipelines. Global and regional annual and quarterly sales data further support competitive benchmarking and strategic market planning.

Clinical Trial and Pipeline Analysis

Clinical development remains central to the expansion of the bispecific antibody market. More than 550 candidates are being evaluated across clinical trials, with oncology accounting for a significant proportion of development activity. Key target indications include hematological malignancies and solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer (CRC).

The report examines clinical programs from first-in-human studies through confirmatory late-stage trials. Coverage includes trial design, patient selection criteria, dosing strategies, combination regimens and studies involving relapsed or refractory patient populations. It also evaluates pipeline activity by company, indication and clinical phase, providing a structured view of competitive positioning and potential regulatory milestones.

Development is also extending beyond oncology into autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. This diversification could broaden the clinical and commercial potential of bispecific antibodies while reducing dependence on individual therapeutic categories. The advancement of multiple candidates into late-stage development and regulatory review reflects growing confidence in the modality.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Companies

The bispecific antibody competitive landscape includes established pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechnology developers. JNJ, Amgen, Genmab and Roche remain prominent participants, supported by substantial financial resources, established oncology franchises and extensive development capabilities. These companies continue to expand their pipelines across multiple indications while diversifying their portfolios to strengthen long-term market positions.

Emerging companies, including Invenra, Biosion and Alligator Bioscience, are contributing differentiated candidates, proprietary technologies and potential new therapeutic applications. Their participation is increasing competition and creating opportunities for partnerships, licensing transactions and strategic investment.

Technology Platforms, Collaborations and Licensing

Technological innovation is a major driver of bispecific antibody development. More than 30 proprietary platforms are assessed in the report, including BiTEs, dual variable domains and other formats designed to improve binding specificity, stability, manufacturability and therapeutic efficacy.

Collaborations and licensing agreements are accelerating development, distributing clinical risk and supporting international commercialization. These arrangements allow companies to combine platform expertise, research capabilities and commercial infrastructure. The Abbvie and RemeGen agreement for RC148 demonstrates how strategic transactions are advancing next-generation bispecific antibodies and supporting combination therapy development.

Future Growth Opportunities

The bispecific antibodies market is positioned for continued growth as additional clinical programs advance toward regulatory submission and commercialization. Late-stage pipeline activity indicates the potential for further approvals, while innovation in molecular design and manufacturing may improve clinical performance and product scalability.

Combination strategies are expected to remain particularly important in oncology, where bispecific antibodies may be used alongside other therapeutic agents to improve treatment outcomes. Expansion into autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, combined with strong investment and partnership activity, is also expected to create new market opportunities. The report offers actionable insight into these trends, helping stakeholders assess commercial potential, competitive risks and future directions across the global bispecific antibodies market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction to Bispecific Antibodies

3. Bispecific Antibody Combination Strategies

3.1 Chemotherapy

3.2 Targeted Therapy

3.3 Immunotherapy

3.4 Radiotherapy

4. Commercially Approved Bispecific Antibodies Insight

4.1 Company, Indication, Location & MOA

4.2 Bispecific Antibodies Granted Regulatory Designations

5. Bispecific Antibodies Proprietary Platforms

6. Global & Regional Bispecific Antibody Market Outlook

6.1 Yearly & Quarterly Sales Insight (2020 to 2025)

6.2 Approved Bispecific Antibodies Reimbursement & Coverage Policy

6.3 Global Bispecific Antibody Market Forecast 2031

7. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Trends by Region

7.1 US

7.2 Europe

7.3 China

7.4 UK

7.5 Japan

7.6 South Korea

7.7 Australia

7.8 Canada

7.9 Latin America

8. Approved Bispecific Antibodies - Clinical, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight

8.1 Blincyto

8.2 Hemlibra

8.3 Rybrevant

8.4 Vabysmo

8.5 Lunsumio

8.6 Kaitani

8.7 Tecvayli

8.8 Columvi

8.9 Epkinly

8.10 Talvey

8.11 Elrexfio

8.12 Imdelltra

8.13 Ivonescimab

8.14 Ordspono

8.15 Ziihera

8.16 Bizengri

8.17 Korjuny

8.18 Lynozyfic

9. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

9.1 Research

9.2 Preclinical

9.3 Phase I

9.4 Phase I/II

9.5 Phase II

9.6 Phase-II/III

9.7 Phase III

9.8 Preregistration

9.9 Registered

10. Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight by Company, Country & Indication

11. Global Bispecific Antibodies Research & Market Trends by Indications

11.1 Cancer

11.1.1 Hematological Malignancies

11.1.2 Solid Cancers

11.2 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

11.3 Blood Disorders

11.4 Ocular Diseases

11.5 Microbial Diseases

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 AbbVie

12.2 ABL Bio

12.3 Abzyme Therapeutics

12.4 Affimed Therapeutics

12.5 Akeso Biopharma

12.6 Alligator Bioscience

12.7 Alphamab Oncology

12.8 Amgen

12.9 Antibody Therapeutics

12.10 APITBIO

12.11 Aptevo Therapeutics

12.12 Astellas Pharma

12.13 AstraZeneca

12.14 BeOne Medicines

12.15 BioAtla

12.16 BioNTech

12.17 Biosion

12.18 BJ Bioscience

12.19 EpimAb Biotherapeutics

12.20 FutureGen Biopharmaceutical

12.21 Genentech

12.22 Genmab

12.23 Gensun Biopharma

12.24 Harbour BioMed

12.25 ImmuneOnco Biopharma

12.26 Innovent Biologics

12.27 Invenra

12.28 Jazz Pharmaceuticals

12.29 Johnson & Johnson

12.30 Kenjockety Biotechnology

12.31 LaNova Medicines Limited

12.32 Light Chain Bioscience

12.33 Lindis Biotech

12.34 Linton Pharm

12.35 Lyvgen Biopharma

12.36 MacroGenics

12.37 Merus

12.38 NovaBridge Biosciences

12.39 NovaRock Biotherapeutics

12.40 Novo Nordisk

12.41 Pfizer

12.42 Phanes Therapeutics

12.43 Prestige BioPharma

12.44 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

12.45 Revitope

12.46 Roche

12.47 Summit Therapeutics

12.48 Virtuoso Therapeutics

12.49 Xencor

12.50 Zymeworks

List of Tables [58]

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