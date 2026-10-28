Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Outlook To 2031: Platforms, Approved Therapies, Pricing, Dosage And Clinical Trials $5 Billion Opportunity Fueled By 150+ Candidates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Opportunity, Technology Platforms, Approved Therapy Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2031" has been added tooffering.

The global oncolytic virus immunotherapy market is projected to represent an opportunity exceeding USD 5 billion by 2031, supported by clinical progress, expanding combination strategies, proprietary platform development, and growing investment in cancer immunotherapy. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market's clinical, regulatory, technological, and competitive landscape, including approved products and more than 150 therapies in clinical trials.

Report Findings & Highlights:



Global oncolytic virus immunotherapy market opportunity by 2031: > USD 5 billion

Number of approved oncolytic virus immunotherapies: 3 therapies

Approved therapy availability, dosage, and price analysis

Oncolytic virus immunotherapies in clinical trials: > 150 therapies

Clinical trial analysis by company, indication, and development phase

Assessment of marketed oncolytic virus immunotherapies

Proprietary platforms used to develop oncolytic virus immunotherapy: > 15 Overview of combinations with immune checkpoint inhibitors, cell therapies, and other therapeutic agents

Market Need and Clinical Momentum

Oncolytic virus immunotherapy is advancing rapidly within the immuno oncology sector as developers seek new approaches to tumor heterogeneity, immune escape, and resistance to conventional cancer treatments. Its potential to support direct tumor lysis and systemic anti-tumor immune activity has positioned the modality as an important area of oncology research and development.

Commercial and clinical validation is demonstrated by three approved oncolytic virus-based therapies: Oncorine in China, Imlygic in the US and EU, and Delytact in Japan. Beyond these marketed products, the global pipeline includes candidates targeting melanoma, glioma, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, and other solid tumors. Many programs are being evaluated as monotherapies and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors or cell therapy.

The report examines clinical development from first-in-human early-stage studies through late-stage confirmatory trials. Key areas of investigation include safety, dosing regimen optimization, systemic and intratumoral delivery, and therapeutic activity across multiple oncology indications.

RP1, or vusolimogene oderparepvec, from Replimune Group, Inc. represents an important late-stage program. The therapy is being developed in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for advanced melanoma. Continued regulatory engagement and Phase 3 evaluation highlight the increasing clinical credibility of oncolytic virus immunotherapy and its potential role in future cancer treatment protocols.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Companies

The oncolytic virus immunotherapy market includes biotechnology innovators and multinational pharmaceutical companies. Biotechnology developers continue to advance viral backbone engineering, delivery systems, and genetic payload technologies, while larger pharmaceutical companies are expanding their cancer immunotherapy portfolios through internal research, licensing, and strategic collaborations.

Companies active in the sector include Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma, Roche, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., Lokon Pharma, TILT Biotherapeutics, Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, and Imugene Limited. Emerging companies in Asia are also contributing to the development of adenoviral vectors and stem cell-derived viral vectors, broadening the international competitive landscape.

Technology Platforms, Partnerships, and Manufacturing

More than 15 proprietary platforms are covered in the report, reflecting industry efforts to improve tumor specificity, immune stimulation, systemic stability, and manufacturing performance. Development strategies increasingly incorporate immune-stimulatory genes, including cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors, to enhance therapeutic activity.

Strategic agreements are helping companies share development costs, strengthen clinical capabilities, and support regulatory progress. KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc. has partnered with Roche to evaluate viral therapy alongside established immunotherapies. The collaboration between Imugene Limited and JW Therapeutics also demonstrates growing interest in combining viral therapies with CAR-T cell therapies.

Manufacturing partnerships remain critical because viral production at GMP scale requires specialized expertise and infrastructure. These agreements support clinical supply, platform scalability, and long-term commercialization planning.

Future Direction of the Market

The market outlook will be influenced by late-stage clinical results, regulatory decisions, and the performance of combination regimens. Research priorities include improved systemic delivery, enhanced immune payloads, scalable manufacturing, and biomarker development for patient selection.

Increasing institutional investment, regulatory support, and cross-sector collaboration are expected to accelerate development. As clinical evidence matures, oncolytic virus immunotherapy may become an increasingly important component of multidimensional cancer treatment, particularly as an immune primer used with checkpoint inhibitors, cell therapies, and other oncology agents.

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction to Oncolytic Virus Therapy

2.1 Overview

2.2 Need for Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy

3. Globally Approved Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies

3.1 Commercially Approved Therapies

3.2 Regulatory Designations: Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan, PRIME, RMAT, RPDD

4. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Trend & Developments

4.1 Current Market Outline

4.2 Future Market Opportunities

5. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies Clinical Trials Overview

5.1 by Phase

5.2 by Country

5.3 by Company

5.4 by Indication

5.5 by Priority Status

6. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

6.1 Research

6.2 Preclinical

6.3 Phase 0

6.4 Phase I

6.5 Phase I/II

6.6 Phase II

6.7 Phase II/III

6.8 Phase III

6.9 Registered

7. Marketed Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies Clinical Insight

8. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Trends by Region

8.1 US

8.2 Europe

8.3 South Korea

8.4 Japan

8.5 Australia

8.6 UK

8.7 China

9. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Trends by Indications

9.1 Melanoma

9.2 Head & Neck Cancer

9.3 Brain Cancers

9.4 Gynecological Cancers

9.5 Hematological Malignancies

9.6 Lung Cancer

9.7 Pancreatic Cancer

9.8 Breast Cancer

9.9 Prostate Cancer

9.10 Hepatocellular Carcinoma

10. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

10.1 Imlygic

10.1.1 Overview & Patent Insights

10.1.2 Pricing & Dosage

10.2 Oncorine (H101)

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Pricing & Dosage

10.3 Delytact

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Pricing & Dosage

11. Platforms Used for Developing Advanced Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy

12. Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Combinations With Other Therapeutic Agents

12.1 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy With Nanomaterials

12.2 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy With Chemotherapy

12.3 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy With Immunotherapy

12.4 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy With Epigenetic Therapy

13. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Dynamics

13.1 Market Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 AdCure Bio

14.2 Adze Biotechnology

14.3 Akamis Bio

14.4 Beijing SyngenTech

14.5 Beijing WellGene Biotech

14.6 BioVex Inc. (Amgen)

14.7 Calidi Biotherapeutics

14.8 Creative Biolabs

14.9 Genelux Corporation

14.10 Immvira Pharma

14.11 KaliVir

14.12 Lokon Pharma

14.13 Oncolys BioPharma

14.14 Seneca Therapeutics

14.15 Shanghai Sunway Biotech

14.16 SillaJen Biotherapeutics

14.17 Takara Bio

14.18 TILT Biotherapeutics

14.19 Transgene

14.20 Virogin Biotech

List of Tables [10]



List of Figures [70]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900