Drug Discovery Technologies - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2025-2032 AI And Genomics Fuel 11.7% CAGR, Creating A US$327.3 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered platforms, High Throughput Screening and genomic technologies accelerate precise drug discovery, with the United States leading and Asia-Pacific gaining momentum

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery Technologies - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Drug Discovery Technologies market was valued at US$151.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$327.3 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development investment, greater adoption of AI-powered drug discovery platforms, and continued advances in genomic, proteomic, and bioinformatics technologies.

Demand is also rising as pharmaceutical companies pursue more efficient research workflows, shorter development timelines, and improved therapeutic candidate selection. The expanding prevalence of chronic and immunological diseases, combined with growing interest in precision medicine, is encouraging investment in advanced screening, biomarker discovery, genomic sequencing, and data analytics. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-content screening, and other digital technologies are becoming increasingly important across modern drug discovery programs.

Regional Drug Discovery Technologies Market Outlook

The United States led the global market in 2025, generating US$67 billion and accounting for 44.3% of total revenue. Its position is supported by substantial pharmaceutical research investment, established biotechnology infrastructure, a strong concentration of life sciences companies, and widespread use of AI-driven discovery platforms. Europe was the second-largest regional market, followed closely by Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest regional expansion, advancing at a CAGR of 14.1% through 2032. Increasing public and private research funding, growth in regional biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, and wider adoption of genomic and bioinformatics technologies are strengthening the market outlook. Expanding clinical research capabilities and investment in precision medicine are also creating opportunities for technology providers across the region.

Drug Discovery Technologies Market by Technology

High Throughput Screening (HTS) was the largest technology segment in 2025, representing 25.8% of global market revenue. Bioanalytical Assays ranked as the next-largest category, reflecting their established role across pharmaceutical and biotechnology research programs. HTS is expected to retain its leading position through 2032 as companies continue to invest in automated screening platforms and large-scale compound evaluation.

Genomic Technologies is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2032. Growth is being driven by advances in genomic sequencing, AI-enabled target identification, precision medicine, and personalized therapeutic development. By 2032, the segment is expected to account for 12% of the global market. Proteomic Technologies and Bioinformatics are also positioned for strong expansion as demand increases for biomarker discovery, advanced data analysis, and integrated research platforms.

Report Scope and Coverage

The report provides a global analysis of the Drug Discovery Technologies market by technology and geographic region. It includes historical data for 2022-2025, uses 2025 as the base year, and presents market projections for 2025-2032 in value terms measured in US$. The research also examines competitive conditions, profiles more than 50 companies, and reviews relevant corporate, product, and industry developments influencing the global market.

Key Market Metrics



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Market Value: US$

Companies Mentioned: 50+



Agenus, Inc.



Agilent Technologies Inc.



Bio-rad Laboratories Inc.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



Bruker Corporation



Charles River Laboratories



Danaher Corp.



Illumina Inc.



Promega Corp.



QIAGEN N.V.



Revvity, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Geographic Markets Covered



The United States

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of World

Technology Segments Covered



Bioanalytical Assays

Bioinformatics

Cell Based Assays

Genomic Technologies

High Throughput Screening (HTS)

Proteomic Technologies Other

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