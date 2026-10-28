Global Oncology Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI, Precision Medicine, And Adaptive Trials Drive 7.9% CAGR To USD 58.9 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven protocols, adaptive trials, synthetic control arms and Asia-Pacific expansion can cut costs, reduce screening failures and accelerate oncology studies.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oncology Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase Type, Study Design, Indication, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology clinical trials market was valued at an estimated USD 32.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 58.9 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, market growth is being supported by rising cancer incidence, technological advancements, personalized medicine, and continued progress in cell & gene therapies.

Increased investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, non-profit organizations, and contract research organizations (CROs) is accelerating the development of advanced oncology treatments. An expanding global cancer burden and aging population are also increasing demand for more efficient clinical development programs across multiple tumor types.

Biomarker-driven precision oncology is reshaping trial design and patient selection. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels can identify rare genetic mutations, including KRAS G12C and NTRK fusions, helping sponsors target narrower patient populations with the potential for improved treatment response. This development is contributing to more small-scale, multi-site studies that require complex screening programs, bioinformatics integration, and central laboratory support.

Adaptive and platform trial designs are further transforming oncology research by supporting mid-trial modifications and reducing the time and cost associated with inefficient study methods. At the same time, the growing pipeline of immunotherapy and cell-based treatments, combined with fast-tracked regulatory pathways for breakthrough therapies, is increasing oncology trial activity worldwide.

Immuno-oncology combination studies involving checkpoint inhibitors and innovative therapies require extensive monitoring of immune-related adverse effects and longer follow-up periods. To improve participant retention, sponsors are increasingly incorporating decentralized trial elements, including remote visits and electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO). These approaches are particularly relevant for advanced-stage metastatic studies in which patients may otherwise need to travel frequently to clinical sites.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as an important location for oncology clinical trials, with China and India benefiting from large treatment-naive patient populations and the cost-effectiveness of conducting research. Established and developing markets across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa also remain central to global trial expansion.

Regulatory authorities continue to broaden accelerated approval programs for oncology therapies using surrogate markers such as progression-free survival. These pathways can support faster phase transitions and more frequent trial initiation. However, attrition rates exceeding 85% from Phase I through approval create substantial financial risk, particularly for smaller biotechnology companies. Strict eligibility requirements and competition among active studies for qualified participants can also delay recruitment and study completion.

Artificial intelligence (AI) presents a significant opportunity to improve protocol development, reduce screening failures, and increase clinical site efficiency. Greater use of real-world evidence and synthetic control arms may also reduce dependence on large, randomized patient cohorts while supporting more efficient oncology drug development.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2033, together with analysis of industry trends across phase type, study design, indication, and geography.

Phase Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Phase I

Phase II

Phase III Phase IV

Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Interventional Studies

Observational Studies Expanded Access Studies

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Prostate Cancer Other Cancers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Companies Featured



Astrazeneca

Merck & Co., Inc.

IQVIA

Gilead Sciences Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Parexel International Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

Syneos Health

Medpace

Labcorp Drug Development

ICON plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD) WuXi AppTec

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