High-Throughput Genomic Screening For Preventive Healthcare - Global Market Size And Forecast 2026-2033 Precision Medicine Demand Drives 12.6% CAGR And A USD 2.16 Billion Opportunity

The global high-throughput genomic screening for preventive healthcare market was valued at USD 846.05 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing adoption of preventive and precision medicine, increased consumer awareness, and continued advances in genomic screening technologies.

Healthcare systems are increasingly shifting from reactive treatment toward personalized prevention and earlier risk identification. High-throughput genomic technologies enable faster, scalable, and more accurate genetic analysis, supporting the detection of inherited disease risks before symptoms develop. In 2025, BGI Genomics and the Thalassemia International Federation reported that high-throughput sequencing improved the identification of carriers and at-risk couples in thalassemia prevention programs. These capabilities strengthen the role of genomic screening in population-level preventive healthcare.

Demand for actionable genomic insights is also accelerating adoption of multi-gene panels, next-generation sequencing, and direct-to-consumer testing. A 2026 study from 23andMe found that 82% of participants had not previously received clinical genetic testing and were unaware of their genetic health risks. After sharing their results with healthcare providers, 86% received at least one medical recommendation, including earlier screening, medication, or preventive surgery. Of those participants, 88% followed the recommendations, demonstrating the practical influence of consumer genomic testing on preventive health decisions.

Genomic screening can identify monogenic diseases, hereditary cancer risks involving BRCA1/2, CHEK2, and Lynch syndrome, and metabolic conditions before clinical symptoms emerge. Testing between ages 40-50 may be particularly important because chronic diseases and early-stage cancers often begin developing during this period. Approximately 50 % of high-risk individuals with hereditary cancer susceptibility do not have a clear family history, limiting the effectiveness of traditional family history-based assessment.

Pharmacogenomic testing is further supporting personalized prevention by informing medication selection and dosage. In 2025, Bupa's My Genomic Health program in the UK and Spain identified high-risk variants in 4 % of participants and polygenic risk markers in 75 %. These findings enabled more targeted surveillance and earlier preventive care, reinforcing the clinical and commercial potential of high-throughput genomic screening.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across the following segments from 2021 to 2033:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Carrier Screening

Expanded Carrier Screening (ECS)

Targeted Carrier Screening

Predictive / Presymptomatic Testing

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

Newborn Screening

Pharmacogenomic Testing Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Microarray-based analysis

PCR

FISH

CRISPR-based screening platforms Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Oncology

Cardiovascular diseases

Reproductive health & fertility

Neurodegenerative disorders

Rare genetic diseases

Metabolic & chronic disease risk profiling Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialized Genomic Labs

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Companies

Research Institutes & Biopharma Companies Genetic Counseling Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

Report Benefits



Detailed market estimates and forecasts across major segments and regions

Analysis of growth drivers, emerging trends, and revenue opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share insights

Coverage of product innovation and evolving genomic screening technologies Actionable intelligence to support investment, market entry, and strategic decision-making

Key Attributes

