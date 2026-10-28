Real World Evidence Solutions For Oncology Market: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2033 Global Market To Reach USD 1.43 Billion As Precision Oncology Adoption Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Real World Evidence Solutions For Oncology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global real world evidence solutions for oncology market was valued at USD 703.2 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 761.8 million in 2026 to USD 1.43 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2026 to 2033.

Market growth is being supported by the increasing global cancer burden and the broader adoption of real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) across oncology research, drug development, regulatory decision-making, and healthcare delivery. Demand is also rising as pharmaceutical companies, payers, providers, and research organizations seek stronger evidence to support precision oncology, market access, reimbursement strategies, post-market surveillance, and comparative effectiveness research.

North America led the global real world evidence solutions for oncology market with a 43.1% share in 2025. The region's position reflects the extensive use of oncology data, established clinical research capabilities, growing investment in evidence-based drug development, and increasing integration of genomic and biomarker information. Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are also assessed in the report, providing a comprehensive view of regional revenue opportunities and emerging market trends.

Market Segmentation and Revenue Outlook

The report analyzes revenue growth and key developments across component, data type, cancer type, application, end use, and geography. Historical and forecast insights are provided for the relevant market segments through 2033.

By Component



Services Data Sets

By Data Type



Clinical Data

Claims Data

Pharmacy Data

Patient-Generated Data

Cancer Registry Data Genomic & Biomarker Data

The expanding availability of clinical, claims, pharmacy, registry, patient-generated, genomic, and biomarker data is strengthening oncology evidence generation. These data sources support more targeted research, improved assessment of treatment performance, and informed evaluation of safety and patient outcomes.

By Cancer Type



Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Hematologic Malignancies Others

By Application



Drug Development & Clinical Research

Regulatory Decision Making

Market Access & Reimbursement

Post-Market Safety Monitoring

Precision Oncology Comparative Effectiveness Research

Drug development and clinical research remain central applications for oncology RWE solutions. Regulatory decision-making, post-market safety monitoring, and reimbursement assessment are also creating significant opportunities as stakeholders increasingly require evidence on treatment utilization, clinical outcomes, safety, and economic value.

By End Use



Healthcare Companies

Clinical Research

Commercial, including marketing

HEOR

Market Access and Related Functions

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers Other End Users

Regional Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market intelligence designed to support effective strategic planning and investment decisions. It includes market estimates and forecasts, segment and regional revenue analysis, growth opportunity assessments, and evaluations of the trends influencing the future of oncology RWE solutions.



Assess market performance across major segments and regions

Evaluate the competitive presence and strategies of key participants

Identify emerging trends, growth drivers, and revenue opportunities

Support market entry, expansion, partnership, and investment decisions

Review competition strategies and market share developments Track product innovation and evolving oncology evidence requirements

With healthcare systems placing greater emphasis on clinical outcomes, economic value, and personalized treatment strategies, the real world evidence solutions for oncology market is positioned for sustained growth through 2033. Organizations using integrated oncology data and advanced evidence-generation capabilities are expected to play an increasingly important role in research, regulatory engagement, commercialization, reimbursement, and patient care.

Companies Featured



IQVIA

Merative

PPD Inc. (a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Parexel International Corporation

ICON PLC

Oracle

Syneos Health

Cegedim group

Optum, Inc. (a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group)

SAS Institute Inc.

Aetion, Inc. (acquired by Datavant)

Flatiron Health Trinity Partners, LLC

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