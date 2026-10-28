Malibu Boats, Inc. Showcases Latest Models Across Brand Portfolio At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuit Boats, Cobalt Boats, Saxdor Yachts and Maverick Boat Group brands Cobia, Pathfinder, Maverick and Hewes to showcase new models and features for recreational and family boating

LOUDON, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse portfolio of recreational powerboat brands, today announced that seven brands across its portfolio will showcase their latest models, features and technologies at the 2026 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), taking place October 28 through November 1, 2026.

Pursuit Boats, Cobalt Boats, Saxdor Yachts, and Maverick Boat Group brands Cobia Boats, Pathfinder Boats, Maverick Boats and Hewes will bring their diverse lineups to the show, highlighting Malibu Boats, Inc.'s offerings across offshore, luxury, family and performance boating. Of special interest will be the official launch of the Cobalt 265 Coastal Edition, a newly redesigned luxury runabout making its first public debut at FLIBS. Also appearing at FLIBS for the first time are the Pursuit S 288, newly refined Pursuit OS 445, Cobia 250 DC and Saxdor 460 GTC and 350 GTW, all of which were previously introduced by their respective brands.

“Bringing several new models to FLIBS for the first time this year reflects the strength and breadth of the Malibu Boats, Inc. portfolio and the momentum we're seeing across our brands,” said Dave Cluka, Chief Marketing Officer at Malibu Boats, Inc.“Each brand serves a distinct boater and delivers a different experience on the water, but they're united by the same commitment to thoughtful design, craftsmanship and performance. Having these brands together at FLIBS gives us an opportunity to demonstrate the depth of our portfolio and the range of experiences we're creating for boaters.”

Attendees of FLIBS are invited to visit Malibu Boats, Inc. brands at their booth locations to explore the latest models.

Cobalt Boats:

Cobalt Boats will officially launch the new 265 Coastal Edition, a luxury runabout completely redesigned with big water and the coastal lifestyle in mind.

The all new 265 Coastal Edition will be joined by the R4 Coastal, R8 Coastal, R31 Coastal, R33 Coastal and R35 Coastal, providing attendees an opportunity to see models from across Cobalt's Coastal lineup.

Booth Location: Broward County Convention Center Booth 2034

Pursuit Boats:

Pursuit Boats will display its full product lineup, including the FLIBS debut of the all-new S 288 center console and the newly refined OS 445, Pursuit's flagship model.

The S 288 is the next evolution of one of Pursuit's most successful models, designed with versatility in mind for offshore fishing, cruising and family adventures. The new model reflects Pursuit's focus on purposeful engineering and creating a center console and larger deck that can accommodate the different ways owners spend their time on the water.

The OS 445 sits at the top of Pursuit's Offshore lineup and combines fishing capabilities with luxury amenities to maximize the live-aboard yachting experience. As Pursuit's largest model, the OS 445 represents the brand's approach to bringing together offshore capability and onboard comfort.

Booth Location: Bahia Mar Yachting Center C Dock, Slips 301-313

Saxdor Yachts:

Saxdor Yachts, in collaboration with MarineMax, will showcase six models at FLIBS, led by the Saxdor 460 GTC and 350 GT, which will make their FLIBS debut.

The 460 GTC is the largest and most advanced model in Saxdor's range to date and marks the brand's entry into the 45–50-foot category. The model combines generous, luxury living spaces with features typically found on larger yachts while carrying forward Saxdor's approach to performance and technology.

The 350 GTW, an evolution of the 340 GTWA, introduces a series of refinements designed to enhance comfort, functionality and usability while building on the versatility of its predecessor.

Joining the 460 GTC and 350 GTW will be the Saxdor 400 GTS, Saxdor 400 GTC, Saxdor 340 GTW, Saxdor 320 GTO and Saxdor 270 GTO.

Booth Location: FG Dock, Slips 23-27

Cobia Boats

Cobia Boats will bring its entire lineup to the show, including the FLIBS debut of the all-new Cobia 250 DC dual console.

The 250 DC combines offshore capability with comfort and versatility, from fishing trips and family cruises to sandbar afternoons or watersports. The model expands Cobia's dual console offerings and will be joined at the show by models from across the brand's center console and dual console portfolio.

Cobia's current center console lineup ranges from 24-foot to 34 foot and includes the 245 CC, 265 CC, 285 CC, 305 CC, 320 CC and 350 CC. The brand's dual console lineup includes the 250 DC and 280 DC, offering additional options for boaters looking for a versatile platform for fishing, cruising and time with family and friends.

Booth Location: Broward County Convention Center Booth 2045

Maverick Boat Group

Pathfinder Boats

Pathfinder Boats will bring four models including the 2800 Hybrid, 2600 Hybrid, 2500 Tournament and 2400 Hybrid, representing both the brand's Hybrid and Tournament lines.

The 2800 Hybrid, the largest of the four models appearing at the show, is built to combine fishing capability with the space and amenities for days on the water with family and friends. The 2600 Hybrid carries that versatility into a smaller platform, pairing fishing-focused features with integrated bow seating, a spacious aft bench and additional available amenities.

The 2400 Hybrid brings Pathfinder's combination of fishing capability and family-focused features to a sub-25-foot platform, with seating for eight, a deeper cockpit and a single-stepped hull designed for big-water capability. Rounding out the lineup, the 2500 Tournament is purpose-built with fishing at the forefront, offering an expansive layout, abundant storage and a 43-gallon insulated fish box while maintaining a shallow 13-inch draft.

Booth Location: Broward County Convention Center Booth 2047

Maverick Boats

Maverick Boats will display the Maverick 17 HPX-V, a technical poling skiff built for anglers navigating challenging shallow-water environments. The 17 HPX-V is designed for quiet, precise polling while maintaining open-water running capability.

Booth Location: Broward County Convention Center Booth 2047

Hewes Boats

Hewes will feature the Redfisher 16, a backcountry flats boat designed to balance shallow-water capability with stability and versatility. The Redfisher 16 draws 11 inches of water and features a wide beam and walk-around gunwales to create a stable fishing platform that can be poled or operated with a trolling motor.

Booth Location: Broward County Convention Center Booth 2047

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20' - 40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit , , , , or .

Contact:

Press:

...

Investor Relations:

...